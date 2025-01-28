Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Methodist College Belfast has made a public apology to a former pupil who was awarded £50,000 after suffering “degrading” behaviour on a school rugby trip.

On 22 January the High Court heard that Gabriel McConkey, now 19, was left "traumatised" after "degrading" videos were recorded of him on a school rugby trip.

He alleged that older pupils forced him and others to run around naked, have his head shaved and watch other boys performing an act on a sex toy. His mother, Sian Mawhinney, told BBC News NI that her son was "absolutely broken" when he returned from the trip in December 2022.

Methodist College Belfast issued a public apology to Mr McConkey on social media yesterday.

Chair of the Board of Governors, Rev Niall Johnston, said: "Immediately following the occurrence of the unacceptable behaviour, the Principal was in contact with Mr McConkey and his parents and offered an apology on behalf of the school, an apology that I wish to reiterate. This was before any legal proceedings were intimated. A review of the school’s procedures commenced immediately. When the legal proceedings were initiated, the matter was placed in the hands of the school’s insurers who then dealt with the claim on the school’s behalf. The school admitted publicly the allegation that was made against the school, which was one of negligent supervision. It would have been inappropriate for the school to comment on this matter during legal proceedings. The school continues to extend its regret over these incidents to Mr McConkey and his family and again offers its sincere apologies in respect of the incidents that occurred on the trip."

But speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback programme, the solicitor representing Gabriel and his family, Victoria Haddock, said they were not aware of any apology being given prior to the formal statement, above.

"It makes me wonder as well, why did we litigate this matter for two years and ask for an apology if the answer was simple - it had already been given", she said.

The school had previously issued a statement on the matter on 26 January.

A spokesperson for Methodist College said: "A claim for compensation was brought by Mr McConkey and was settled with the school's insurers.

"The fact that these incidents occurred during downtime following training sessions and during sleeping hours has caused the school to review and improve its supervision procedures.

"Updated supervision procedures have been in place in the two years since these incidents occurred, and to the school's knowledge, there has been no recurrence of any such incidents."

Speaking after the court hearing, Mr McConkey, now 19 said: “No child should ever have to go through what I went through. This case was always about ensuring this doesn’t happen again. Grammar school rugby culture has to be exposed and must change.”.

Education Minister Paul said the incident was "unacceptable” and he would seek reassurances that there isn't a repeat.

The PSNI said it received a report on 24 January 2023 of videos being circulated among the school population. Neighbourhood officers gave appropriate guidance and support. No further action was taken.