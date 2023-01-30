The Princess Victoria Memorial, Larne.

One event has already taken place – a BBC Community Service recording in First Larne Presbyterian Church which will be broadcast on Sunday – but most take place over the coming days.

On Monday a book launch and history talk on the disaster takes place in Larne Museum at 7.30pm.

Renowned author, researcher and writer Peter McCabe will be on hand to speak about his research on the tragedy and notably the graves of the victims.

On Tuesday a 70th anniversary commemoration of the disaster will take place at the Princess Victoria Memorial, Chaine Memorial Road at 11am.

The annual event, which is open to the public, has been organised by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050 in association with Council.

Among those attending the event are family members of those lost in the tragedy, including the son of one of the victims who was a young child when his father drowned.

The service is open to members of the public and will be followed by refreshments at the McNeill Theatre.

On Thursday a special performance will take place in the McNeil Theatre of ‘For those in peril on the sea’. It will be presented by local readers and musicians and has been developed by author and historian Dr David Hume.