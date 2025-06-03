Miss Northern Ireland: Rathfriland student Carly Wilson scoops coveted title admitting 'I am not used to all the cameras'

Miss Northern Ireland Carly Wilson admits that after scooping the title she is ‘running on pure adrenaline with not a wink of sleep’.

And no wonder as the 23-year-old Ulster University student from Rathfriland is not used to being in front of the camera.

"Back in February/March I saw on Instagram (former Miss Northern Ireland) Hannah Johns talking about her journey with Miss Northern Ireland as a renal nurse.

“I had barely even heard of Miss Northern Ireland before, but she was such a great example of the country that I then thought I would give it a go to see what I could do.

"I haven’t been a model or entered pageants prior to this and have never sat in front of a professional camera either.

"So I have had to get used to it very, very quickly”.

The beauty added that she has ‘family members who are farmers’ and helps her aunt and uncle with lambing every year.

"The family calendar revolves around the lambing with us too,” she added.

Miss NI 2025 Carly Wilson Breakfast shoot at the Europa Hotel after being crowned at last nights ceremony. L-R 2nd Place Amelie Moore, Miss NI 2025 Carly Wilson and 3rd place Tillie Doran

The stunning new winner impressed the panel of judges last night with her beauty, intelligence, and charisma, securing the crown ahead of 25 accomplished finalists and taking over the title from last year’s winner, Hannah Johns.

The exclusive gala was hosted by beloved radio presenter Rebecca McKinney and local comedian Aaron Butler, drawing a vibrant crowd to celebrate an evening of elegance, empowerment, and achievement.

Contest organiser and ACA Models Managing Director Victoria McElveen praised the new titleholder: “Miss Northern Ireland is more than just a crown — it’s a platform to lead, inspire, and make a meaningful impact.

"Carly Wilson has shown strength, authenticity, and a real sense of purpose throughout the competition.

"She represents the confidence and ambition of today’s women, and I’m certain she will be a positive and influential role model during her

year ahead.”

Outgoing titleholder Hannah Johns reflected on her reign with heartfelt words: "I’ve had an incredible year as Miss Northern Ireland.

"It’s been a real honour fulfilling this role and I’ve gained so much from my experience.

"It’s with a heavy heart that I relinquish my crown, but I am so happy to be passing it to Carly Wilson, who is such a deserving winner, and

beautiful inside and out.