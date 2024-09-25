Mother of murder victim Rachel Simpson thank the public for 'outpouring of support' as funeral takes place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The mother of murder victim Rachel Simpson have issued a statement as her funeral is underway in east Belfast.

The body of the 43-year-old was discovered in the garage of a property on the Castlereagh Road on September 13; her 21-year-old son Nathan has been charged with murder.

Her funeral is now under way in Orangefield Presbyterian Church.

A statement from her mother, Jill Simpson, released a short time ago, says: “We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of sympathy and support from across the community.

"The tragedy that befell our family was devastating. In Rachel, we have lost a loving and devoted mother and daughter.