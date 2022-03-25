Mother's Day: what to write in a mother's day card? Here are 14 sentimental and funny messages for your Mum

It can be hard to come up with the words to explain to your Mum how much she means to you.

Mother's Day card messages can be sentimental, funny and show your Mum just how much you appreciate her.

To help you decide what to write in your card to Mum this Mother's Day, we've put together our favourite 14 messages to choose from.

Message to show Mum you care

A message to show Mum you care can be short and sweet, there are a variety ways to say it, and you can even add a personal touch.

Here are three messages to show Mum you care:

Wishing you a Mother's Day that's as wonderful as you.

Happy Mother's Day to my greatest teacher and best friend.

Happy Mother's Day to the best role model I could have ever asked for!

Message to show Mum you appreciate her

Mother's Day is the best time to let your Mum know how much you appreciate her and all she has done for you.

Here are three messages to show Mum you appreciate her.

Thanks for bringing me into this world and being there for me every day. I love you Mum!

You mean so much to me Mum. I love you with all my heart and wish you a Happy Mother's Day!

I don't say it often enough but I love you and want you to know how much you mean to me. Happy Mother's Day Mum!

Message for a Mother-in-law

If you also send a card to your Mother-in-law, it can be tricky to know exactly what to say.

Here are two messages for your Mother-in-law:

Happy Mother’s Day to my “other mother.”

Happy Mother’s Day to someone who is truly like a mother to me.

Funny Mother's Day messages

But, cards don't always have to be serious, it can also be an excuse to have a laugh.

Here are three funny messages for your Mum:

Happy Mother's Day Mum! I love you more than (insert sibling's name here) does.

Congratulations Mum, you did a great job raising me to be amazing!

Happy Mother's Day Mum. I love you mum but please stop liking all my Instagram posts. Thanks!

Messages for a first time Mum

For someone who is celebrating their first Mother's Day, there are lots of messages we can share, such a message from their baby, their partner or parents and friends.

Here are three messages for a first time Mum:

Happy first Mother's Day Mummy! I love you so very much.

Thank you for bringing our little one into the world. You are an amazing Mum. Have a wonderful Mother's Day!

You are an incredible wife and an amazing Mum, thank you for all you do. Happy first Mother's Day.