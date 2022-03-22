Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Belfast 2022: 5 best places for Afternoon Tea - from Titanic Hotel to The Merchant.

There are lots of options to choose from for an amazing afternoon tea in Belfast.

To help you decide where to take mum, here are the five best places to go for afternoon tea.

Titanic Hotel - From £29 per person

Afternoon Tea at the Titanic Hotel's is set in their Victorian Drawing Office Two, where some of Harland and Wolfe's most famous ships were designed, including the Titanic itself.

Enjoy three tiers of sandwiches, scones and pastries and add a glass bubble for £34 each.

Europa Hotel - £60 per couple

Set in the centre of Belfast, this indulgent afternoon tea at The Europa Hotel enjoys local charm and ingredients to boot.

On the menu is delicate pastries, scones and sandwiches served with the finest blended teas.

The Fitzwilliam Hotel - £30 per person

Located beside the Grand Opera House, the Fitzwilliam offers a contemporary setting in the heart of the city.

Afternoon tea is comprised of home baked scones, finger sandwiches and hand made artisan chocolates.

There are also vegetarian options available.

The Merchant Hotel - From £32.50 per person

Located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, afternoon tea at The Merchant is set in the grandeur of The Great Room Restaurant.

On the menu includes finger sandwiches, pastries and scones, as well as an assortment of teas and coffee to choose from.

Grand Central Hotel - £80 per couple

The most expensive afternoon tea package in Belfast, Grand Central Hotel is set in the The Observatory, which showcases Belfast's stunning skyline.

You can enjoy a variety of fine teas and coffees, finger sandwiches and freshly baked cakes and scones.