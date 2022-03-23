With Mother's Day around the corner, it can be hard to find that last minute gift.

So, we've put together a list of five great ways to treat Mum this Mother's Day in Northern Ireland.

From unique gifts, days out and experiences, we have you covered.

Flowers from Momento Floral Design

Momento is based on the Ormeau Road in South Belfast and is well known for their fresh flowers and foliage.

They are Belfast's leading plant store and do a variety of gifts including bouquets, succulents, terrariums and plant accessories.

You can pick up a gift in store, or opt for delivery if you are based in Belfast or Greater Belfast.

Find out more about what they have on offer, on their website here.

Make your own cocktails at Revolucion de Cuba

Why not treat Mum to master class making your own cocktails at Revolucion de Cuba?

In this 90-minute class you will play games and create Cuban cocktails.

There are plenty of packages available from £30 for cocktail class on its own and £40 if you want to add in some tacos.

Find out how to book and more at their website here.

Get a special gift at Born and Bred

Get Mum a unique gift this year at Born & Bred.

Based in Belfast's Ann Street, Born & Bred showcases creative Irish talent over its three floors, including gifts, homeware, arts and crafts and food.

The store showcases over 85 home grown artists and designers and was named Top Choice for Arts and Craft shopping by Lonely Planet.

Find out more on what they have in-store on their website here.

Learn how to make Irish bread from scratch in Tracey's Farmhouse Kitchen

If your Mum has a passion for baking, then this is the ideal gift for her.

Tracey's Farmhouse Kitchen experience takes place in a traditional thatched cottage on the shores of Strangford Lough.

Learn how to make traditional Irish breads including soda and wheaten, and enjoy the homemade treats on offer.

You will receive a bag of all the bread you make and a copy of all of the recipes.

Find out more on their website here.

Afternoon Tea at Cultra Manor

Celebrate Mother's Day with Afternoon Tea at Cultra Manor, located in the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum.

On the menu will be savoury sandwiches and delicious sweet treats.

Tickets are £35 per person with a glass of prosecco on arrival and £12 per child.

Find out more about how to book tickets on their website here.