Twenty-year-old Jack Oliver was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision at around 1.30pm on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted Mr Oliver’s hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement that spelled out “Wee Jacko”, from Navan, Co Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort was due to meet at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escort the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Mr Oliver were expected to join the procession.

The hearse carrying the remains of Northern Irish rider Jack Oliver, along with a motorcycle escort, leaving Navan, Co. Meath for his return home to Limavady in Northern Ireland

It was then scheduled to travel to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven, before returning to Mr Oliver’s home in Limavady.

Kells Road Races said in a post on its Facebook page that the “little club is absolutely heart broken” by his death.

Mr Oliver’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church, followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.

The hearse carrying the remains of Jack Oliver as it leaves Navan, Co. Meath

Motorcyclists follow the hearse carrying the remains of Northern Irish rider Jack Oliver as it leaves Navan