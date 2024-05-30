New Alf McCreary book 'Keeping The Faith' pays tribute to victims of Northern Ireland Troubles

'Keeping the Faith' author Alf McCreary at Thursday's launch of the book at Queen's University in Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Well-known author and award-winning journalist Alf McCreary has paid tribute to the Troubles victims of violence in his new book ‘Keeping the Faith’ which was launched in the Canada Room in Queen’s University on Thursday night.

Speaking to a large cross-community audience he spoke about his 60 years in journalism and referred to those who had suffered greatly and had rebuilt their lives after tragic losses.

He said: “I think particularly of people like Gordon and Joan Wilson who lost their daughter Marie in the no-warning Provisional IRA bomb at the Enniskillen Cenotaph in 1987, which killed 10 other people, and also Ronnie Hill who died 13 years later after a long coma.

“I came to know the Wilsons very well, and I found that their courage and deep Christian faith in dealing with their loss was most inspiring.”

'Keeping the Faith' author Alf McCreary with Cecilia West, director of Messenger Publications, at Thursday's book launch at Queen's University in Belfast. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Mr McCreary also mentioned Alan Black, the sole Protestant survivor of the Kingsmills massacre in 1976 in which 11 Protestant men were gunned down mercilessly by republican terrorists in an ambush on their way home from work.

“Alan and I are both from Bessbrook, and I have long admired his dignified fight for justice to bring those responsible to the courts. Alan wanted to attend tonight’s launch but he cannot be here due to ill-health. I phoned him this week and he told me that the pain never goes away. He also said that he would still campaign for as long as he was able on behalf of the victims’ families.”

Mr McCreary also mentioned the importance of holding on to hope and faith, and the need to continually promote the truth in a dangerous world of ‘fake news’.

Lord Eames, who wrote the foreword to the book, was unable to attend the launch, but sent a message which was read out to those present. He revealed that he is in hospital, but in good spirits, and looking forward to a discharge.

In his message he made a strong plea for a Labour government, if elected, to repeal the Tories’ controversial legacy bill.

He said: “It is my deep regret that the Tory government, despite all our advice, persisted with the legacy bill ... I am not taking sides in the election, but I hope that Labour will open that door again after the polls have given their verdict on July 4.”

Lord Eames co-authored with Denis Bradley the 2009 Consultative Report on the Past which dealt with legacy issues.

Lord Eames also paid tribute to Mr McCreary and his book and said: “It is a journey of self-discovery by an award-winning journalist who has spent decades recording events and human experiences that have fashioned the lives of others.

“He has reported not only on the Troubles but also on conflict situations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Rwanda and elsewhere, and his book is a most readable account of the life of a compassionate observer of human nature.

“Alf McCreary has moved beyond any denominational interpretation of belief and has found in his observation of others a faith that endures beyond the walls of a single religious label.”