The full list of those who received New Year Honours in Northern Ireland with citations

CBE

David George Crozier: Queen's University Belfast – For services to the economy.

Ciaran Michael Murphy KC: Senior Counsel – For services to criminal justice.

OBE

Michael Andrew Boyd: Former IFA development officer – For services to association football.

Frank Edward Bryan: Former Belfast Metropolitan College chair – For services to further education and the economy.

James Maurice Bullick: Belfast Harbour Commissioners director – For services to the maritime industry.

Terence Anthony Donnelly: Donnelly Motor Group – For services to the motor industry.

Neil Francis Guckian: Western Health Trust chief executive – For services to health and social care.

Kathleen Margaret O'Hare: Board member, Belfast Metropolitan College – For services to education.

Nicola Heather Anne Patterson: Former director of nursing, South Eastern Trust – For services to health and social care.

Diane Rosalie Aldworth Ruddock: For services to the environment, to heritage and to the community.

MBE

Michael Allen: Lisneal College principal – For services to education.

Samuel James Anderson: Founder of IceMOS Technology – For services to economic development.

Sarah Pamela Ballantine: For charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland.

Dr Manav Bhavsar: Former clinical lead, critical care – For services to healthcare, particularly during Covid-19.

Professor Anthony John Bjourson: Emeritus Professor of Genomics – For services to higher education and to research.

Professor Kathryn Janice Carruthers: Queen’s University Belfast – For services to modern languages.

Francis Joseph Donnelly: For services to disability sport and to the community.

Captain Thomas David Eccles: DAERA – For services to fisheries, environment and to maritime safety.

David Edward Clarke Finlay: For services to Olympic wrestling in Northern Ireland.

Raymond Ashley Fulton: For services to music in Northern Ireland.

Rev Canon Terence Kevin Declan Graham DL: St Bartholomew’s Church, Belfast – For services to the reserve forces and the community.

Leslie John Raymond Irvine: International Referee Assessor IFA – For services to association football.

Rev Derek James Johnston: Lead Chaplain, Belfast Health Trust – For services to chaplaincy and well-being during Covid-19.

Maurice Joseph Kennedy: Volunteer, Transport Training Board – For services to the transport and logistics industries.

Helen Morag Keys: QUB Students’ Union – For services to entrepreneurship and innovation in farming.

James Kilpatrick: Chair, RVH Liver Support Group – For services to people with liver disease and their carers.

Henry James Kissock: ICT service delivery manager PSNI – For services to the community.

Robert James Martin: For services to drama in Northern Ireland.

Sarah Mason: Chief executive Women’s Aid Federation NI – For services to women and girls.

Elizabeth McCrory: UK Export Finance – For services to exporting businesses in NI.

Robert William McVeigh: For services to the Commonwealth Games in Northern Ireland.

Alison Jane Moffitt Robinson: For services to sports management and development.

Leona O'Neil: Founder, The Boom Foundation – For services to charitable fundraising for people with sarcoma.

Harry Clive O'Neill: For charitable services to the community in Co Down.

Brian Thomas James Purcell: Former Northern District Manager, St John Ambulance – For voluntary service.

Anthony Martin Quinn: Former business development director, Co-operation Ireland – For services to community relations.

Kimberley Louise Scott: Former assistant director of education, Education Authority – For services to education.

Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen: Psychiatrist, Northern Health Trust – For services to mental ill health and to community development.

BEM

Reverend Canon William Matthew Adair: St Columba's Parish, Portadown – For services to the Church of Ireland and to the community.

Valerie Beattie: For services to the community in Co Antrim.

William Archibald Bingham: Chair, Newcastle and Mourne Cancer Research Committee – For services to cancer research fundraising.

Winifred Patricia Bownes: Cookstown Monday Club – For services to the community.

Dr John Morrison Brown: For services to the community in Co Tyrone.

Robert James Buchanan: Londonderry Branch, Royal Naval Association – For voluntary services to veterans.

Joy Henrietta Mary Coalter: Former building and cleaning supervisor, Brookeborough Primary School – For services to education.

David Cupples: For services to the community in Co Tyrone.

Michael Davidson: Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation – For voluntary service.

Trevor Samuel John Douglas: Belfast Cathedral – For services to peacebuilding and to the community.

Margaret Elizabeth Flanagan: Inner Wheel Club of Ballymena – For voluntary services to the community.

Claire Forsythe: Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Officer, Probation Board for NI – For services to the rehabilitation of offenders.

Joseph William Garvey. For services to the community in Co Armagh.

Kenneth Matthew Gillespie: For service to young people through scouting.

Geoffrey Frederick Bewick Goldsbrough: Founder, Perennials Charity Rugby Club – For services to charity.

Bronagh Mary Hegarty: Covid-19 principal pharmacist for Western Health Trust. – For services to healthcare and pharmacy.

Donald Alexander Hill: For services to the community in Co Londonderry.

Lena Moira Hutchinson: For voluntary services to the community in Larne.

Vivien Jess: Education Training Service – For services to defence and to the community.

Monica Ann Johnston: Neurosciences, Belfast Health Trust – For services to nursing and the community.

Anne Marie Kelly: Lately, Northern Ireland Organ Donor Service – For services to organ donation and transplantation.

William James David King: For services to association football in NI.

Joan Lynas: For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey.

Jeremy Paul McCluskey: G4S Security – For public service, particularly during Covid-19.

Robert John McCormick: Security team leader, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens – For public service.

Patrick Eugene McGeehan: Santos FC – For voluntary service to association football.

Myrtle Edna McIlveen: Killyleagh Community Charity Shop – For voluntary services to the community.

Deon Frederick McNeilly: Newcastle Athletics Club, Co Down – For services to athletics.

Robin John Mercer: Hillmount Garden Centre – For services to business and to the economy.

Adrian David Morrow: Glenarm Castle and Irish Grouse Conservation Trust – For voluntary services to habitat conservation.

Bryan Phillips: Irish Guards Association – For services to armed forces charities.

Lesley Porter: Oakgrove Integrated College, Londonderry – For services to reconciliation in NI.

Derek Mark Preston: For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service and to charity.

John Alexander Alister Smyth: For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady.

Margaret Pearl Sterling: School of Medicine at QUB – For services to higher education.

Eileen Linda Stewart: Armagh Business Centre – For services to entrepreneurship and economic regeneration.

Janet Alexandra Thompson: For services to the Scouting movement in Northern Ireland.

Florence Diane Walker: The Country Playgroup – For services to early years education.

Adam Samuel Watson: Dairy farmer, Coleraine – For services to mental health in the farming community.

Sylvia Joan West: For services to the community in Co Down.

Venerable Thomas Roderic West: Church of Ireland – For services to the community in Co Down.

David Wheeler: Lisnaskea Rovers FC – For services to association football in Co Fermanagh.

Martin John White: For services to music in Northern Ireland.

King’s Police Medal (KPM)Samuel Paul Henderson: Lately, detective constable, PSNI.

Nicola Marie Marshall: Detective superintendent, PSNI.

Kieran Quinn: Inspector, PSNI.

King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)