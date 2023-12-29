New Year Honours 2024: The full Northern Ireland list from BEMs to CBEs - all the names, all the citations
CBE
David George Crozier: Queen's University Belfast – For services to the economy.
Ciaran Michael Murphy KC: Senior Counsel – For services to criminal justice.
OBE
Michael Andrew Boyd: Former IFA development officer – For services to association football.
Frank Edward Bryan: Former Belfast Metropolitan College chair – For services to further education and the economy.
James Maurice Bullick: Belfast Harbour Commissioners director – For services to the maritime industry.
Terence Anthony Donnelly: Donnelly Motor Group – For services to the motor industry.
Neil Francis Guckian: Western Health Trust chief executive – For services to health and social care.
Kathleen Margaret O'Hare: Board member, Belfast Metropolitan College – For services to education.
Nicola Heather Anne Patterson: Former director of nursing, South Eastern Trust – For services to health and social care.
Diane Rosalie Aldworth Ruddock: For services to the environment, to heritage and to the community.
MBE
Michael Allen: Lisneal College principal – For services to education.
Samuel James Anderson: Founder of IceMOS Technology – For services to economic development.
Sarah Pamela Ballantine: For charitable fundraising in Northern Ireland.
Dr Manav Bhavsar: Former clinical lead, critical care – For services to healthcare, particularly during Covid-19.
Professor Anthony John Bjourson: Emeritus Professor of Genomics – For services to higher education and to research.
Professor Kathryn Janice Carruthers: Queen’s University Belfast – For services to modern languages.
Francis Joseph Donnelly: For services to disability sport and to the community.
Captain Thomas David Eccles: DAERA – For services to fisheries, environment and to maritime safety.
David Edward Clarke Finlay: For services to Olympic wrestling in Northern Ireland.
Raymond Ashley Fulton: For services to music in Northern Ireland.
Rev Canon Terence Kevin Declan Graham DL: St Bartholomew’s Church, Belfast – For services to the reserve forces and the community.
Leslie John Raymond Irvine: International Referee Assessor IFA – For services to association football.
Rev Derek James Johnston: Lead Chaplain, Belfast Health Trust – For services to chaplaincy and well-being during Covid-19.
Maurice Joseph Kennedy: Volunteer, Transport Training Board – For services to the transport and logistics industries.
Helen Morag Keys: QUB Students’ Union – For services to entrepreneurship and innovation in farming.
James Kilpatrick: Chair, RVH Liver Support Group – For services to people with liver disease and their carers.
Henry James Kissock: ICT service delivery manager PSNI – For services to the community.
Robert James Martin: For services to drama in Northern Ireland.
Sarah Mason: Chief executive Women’s Aid Federation NI – For services to women and girls.
Elizabeth McCrory: UK Export Finance – For services to exporting businesses in NI.
Robert William McVeigh: For services to the Commonwealth Games in Northern Ireland.
Alison Jane Moffitt Robinson: For services to sports management and development.
Leona O'Neil: Founder, The Boom Foundation – For services to charitable fundraising for people with sarcoma.
Harry Clive O'Neill: For charitable services to the community in Co Down.
Brian Thomas James Purcell: Former Northern District Manager, St John Ambulance – For voluntary service.
Anthony Martin Quinn: Former business development director, Co-operation Ireland – For services to community relations.
Kimberley Louise Scott: Former assistant director of education, Education Authority – For services to education.
Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan Tareen: Psychiatrist, Northern Health Trust – For services to mental ill health and to community development.
BEM
Reverend Canon William Matthew Adair: St Columba's Parish, Portadown – For services to the Church of Ireland and to the community.
Valerie Beattie: For services to the community in Co Antrim.
William Archibald Bingham: Chair, Newcastle and Mourne Cancer Research Committee – For services to cancer research fundraising.
Winifred Patricia Bownes: Cookstown Monday Club – For services to the community.
Dr John Morrison Brown: For services to the community in Co Tyrone.
Robert James Buchanan: Londonderry Branch, Royal Naval Association – For voluntary services to veterans.
Joy Henrietta Mary Coalter: Former building and cleaning supervisor, Brookeborough Primary School – For services to education.
David Cupples: For services to the community in Co Tyrone.
Michael Davidson: Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation – For voluntary service.
Trevor Samuel John Douglas: Belfast Cathedral – For services to peacebuilding and to the community.
Margaret Elizabeth Flanagan: Inner Wheel Club of Ballymena – For voluntary services to the community.
Claire Forsythe: Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Officer, Probation Board for NI – For services to the rehabilitation of offenders.
Joseph William Garvey. For services to the community in Co Armagh.
Kenneth Matthew Gillespie: For service to young people through scouting.
Geoffrey Frederick Bewick Goldsbrough: Founder, Perennials Charity Rugby Club – For services to charity.
Bronagh Mary Hegarty: Covid-19 principal pharmacist for Western Health Trust. – For services to healthcare and pharmacy.
Donald Alexander Hill: For services to the community in Co Londonderry.
Lena Moira Hutchinson: For voluntary services to the community in Larne.
Vivien Jess: Education Training Service – For services to defence and to the community.
Monica Ann Johnston: Neurosciences, Belfast Health Trust – For services to nursing and the community.
Anne Marie Kelly: Lately, Northern Ireland Organ Donor Service – For services to organ donation and transplantation.
William James David King: For services to association football in NI.
Joan Lynas: For services to the Girls' Brigade and to the community in Newtownabbey.
Jeremy Paul McCluskey: G4S Security – For public service, particularly during Covid-19.
Robert John McCormick: Security team leader, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens – For public service.
Patrick Eugene McGeehan: Santos FC – For voluntary service to association football.
Myrtle Edna McIlveen: Killyleagh Community Charity Shop – For voluntary services to the community.
Deon Frederick McNeilly: Newcastle Athletics Club, Co Down – For services to athletics.
Robin John Mercer: Hillmount Garden Centre – For services to business and to the economy.
Adrian David Morrow: Glenarm Castle and Irish Grouse Conservation Trust – For voluntary services to habitat conservation.
Bryan Phillips: Irish Guards Association – For services to armed forces charities.
Lesley Porter: Oakgrove Integrated College, Londonderry – For services to reconciliation in NI.
Derek Mark Preston: For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service and to charity.
John Alexander Alister Smyth: For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Limavady.
Margaret Pearl Sterling: School of Medicine at QUB – For services to higher education.
Eileen Linda Stewart: Armagh Business Centre – For services to entrepreneurship and economic regeneration.
Janet Alexandra Thompson: For services to the Scouting movement in Northern Ireland.
Florence Diane Walker: The Country Playgroup – For services to early years education.
Adam Samuel Watson: Dairy farmer, Coleraine – For services to mental health in the farming community.
Sylvia Joan West: For services to the community in Co Down.
Venerable Thomas Roderic West: Church of Ireland – For services to the community in Co Down.
David Wheeler: Lisnaskea Rovers FC – For services to association football in Co Fermanagh.
Martin John White: For services to music in Northern Ireland.
King’s Police Medal (KPM)Samuel Paul Henderson: Lately, detective constable, PSNI.
Nicola Marie Marshall: Detective superintendent, PSNI.
Kieran Quinn: Inspector, PSNI.
King's Fire Service Medal (KFSM)
Thomas Stanley Torbitt: Watch commander, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.
