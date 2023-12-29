New Year Honours: Mary Earps, Justin Welby, Tony Blackburn and Tim Martin among those named in honours list

​England goalkeeper Mary Earps, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke are among the stars of sport, stage and screen recognised in the New Year Honours list, while the Archbishop of Canterbury leads those rewarded for their work on the King's coronation.

Founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Tim Martin, who has been made a Knight Bachelor in the New Year Honours list, for services to hospitality and to culture.

Singer Dame Shirley Bassey, who has sold more than 135 million records, is made Companion of Honour for her services to music, becoming the 64th living member of the order which can only have 65 members at any one time.

Dame Shirley, who was born and grew up in Tiger Bay in Cardiff, told the PA news agency: "My heart is full of emotion and I am truly humbled."

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott, whose works include Gladiator, Alien and Napoleon, is made a Knight Grand Cross, upgrading his previous knighthood, while author Jilly Cooper becomes a dame.

She told PA: "I am absolutely and incredibly bowled over. I cannot believe I am a DBE, which in my case also stands for Delighted, Bewildered and Ecstatic."

Sir Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, is made a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) for his personal service to the Crown during the coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Awards of the RVO are in the King's gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Sir Justin conducted the service for the coronation and had the momentous task of anointing and crowning Charles and Camilla.

Other notable names in the list include England cricketer Stuart Broad, who is made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) following his retirement; singer Leona Lewis, who becomes an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE); and author Kate Mosse, who is also made a CBE.

Elsewhere, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) alongside her mother Jenny as co-founders of SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they established after she survived two brain haemorrhages.

Clarke, who shot to fame playing the Mother of Dragons in the hit HBO series, told the PA news agency the honour was "remarkable" and felt it was "life-enhancing and magical" to see her mother, who has also had surgery to remove a brain aneurysm, also recognised for the work.

Other showbiz names honoured include radio disc jockey Tony Blackburn, who is made an OBE, fellow DJ Steve Wright, sports broadcasters Jeff Stelling and Hazel Irvine and Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, who each are made MBEs.

In politics, former chancellor and home secretary Sajid Javid has been knighted, Dame Margaret Beckett, Labour MP for Derby South, has had her damehood upgraded to a Dame Grand Cross, and Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, has been made a Dame Commander.

Glastonbury Festival founder Sir Michael, listed under his full name Athelstan Joseph Michael Eavis, said he was looking forward to his investiture after being knighted for services to music and charity.

In sport, England captain Millie Bright has been made an OBE, while her fellow Lionesses Earps and Lauren Hemp have been made MBEs for services to football after they finished runners-up to Spain in the women's World Cup.

In rugby, Sir Bill Beaumont has been made Knight Grand Cross for services to rugby union football and to charity, while former Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg is made an MBE.

Wetherspoon pub chain boss Tim Martin, who has strong Northern Ireland connections having gone to schools at Campbell College, Belfast, and the Royal Belfast Academical Institution, is knighted amid reports a Government minister pushed for his nomination to reward his Brexit campaigning.

Sir Tim, who was knighted for services to hospitality and culture, told PA: "I'd like to think that (the knighthood) is not for my rarely disclosed political views - I hope it is for what it says on the tin."

He said the news of the knighthood came as a surprise. “It had never been expected, so it came out the blue. “I always think that, in the pub world, it is a team effort – even if you’ve just got one pub there are many people involved.

“I think it’s the Wetherspoon colleagues and customers who are getting the award really, that’s the way I look at it. I’m just the lucky recipient.”

Sir Tim built up the pub group after buying his first venue in Muswell Hill, London, in 1979.

The Norwich-born businessman initially called it Martin’s Free House but changed it to JD Wetherspoon the following year.