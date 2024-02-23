Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Mark Murphy from the Downpatrick area died as a result of the collision at around 9am on the Rathfriland Road, close to the Damolly Road junction, to the north-east of Newry city.

Mr Murphy had been driving the lorry, and the female driver of the bus was taken to hospital for treatment (though her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening).

The police have requested dash-cam footage from motorists travelling in the area.

The rough location of the crash near by Damolly Road junction outside Newry

A GoFundMe webpage – shorturl.at/iCIY0 – has been set up to collect cash for his family, and at time of writing on Friday night it had over 220 donations, totalling over £8,000.

The page was set up by Tiffany Magee, cousin of Mr Murphy’s partner Danielle.

Ms Magee wrote: “Anyone that knew Mark would know he was a hard-working family man who would do anything for anyone, but he was also a big eejit and a kid at heart.

“He will be forever missed by all who knew him, but especially his partner Danielle and kids Ethan, Adam, Myla, his dad and Frances, his three sisters and brother, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.”