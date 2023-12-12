NI Housing Executive begins work on its first new social housing development in almost 25 years

The first new build housing scheme constructed by the NI Housing Executive in almost 25 years is underway in north Belfast.

Housing Executive Chief Executive Grainia Long (centre) is joined on-site by Damian Murray (left), from GEDA Construction and Paul Price (right) Director of Housing at the Department for Communities at Sunningdale Gardens in north Belfast. Photo: Simon Graham

The small pilot scheme consists of six semi-detached dwellings built by GEDA Construction – all constructed using ultra-low energy building techniques and designed to be ultra energy efficient – at Sunningdale Gardens.

NIHE chief executive Grania Long said he hopes the development will “offer a blueprint for the future of social housing”.

According to the NIHE, the homes offer improved energy efficiency, a reduction in carbon emissions and lower heating bills which will help reduce the risk of fuel poverty.

Ms Long said: “We are not just building new homes for our tenants for the first time in a generation – we are building future-proofed homes that will be constructed to a standard beyond that of current building regulations in Northern Ireland.

“Making sure our tenants have homes that are safe, warm and dry is always our priority and this pilot pairs that with our commitment to reaching net zero.

"The ultra-low energy building methods being used to construct these houses will mean our tenants benefit from improved energy efficiency and a reduction in carbon emissions, lower heating bills, savings from reduced fuel costs and more comfortable homes.”

Ms Long said the pilot scheme will also provide the opportunity for the NIHE to “explore the practicalities of returning to building homes as part of the revitalization of our organization,” and said construction will begin immediately.

Ms Long added: “We are keen for work to get underway so that people on the waiting list can benefit from these additional homes.

“It is important for us, as the strategic housing authority for Northern Ireland, to influence the future of social housing and reimagine what estates and housing developments could look like.”

GEDA director Damian Murray welcomed his company’s partnership with the NIHE saying: “Bringing Passive House standards to social housing helps tackle the fuel poverty crisis and aligns perfectly with our net zero ambitions.

