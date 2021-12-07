NI road closed due to ‘treacherous conditions caused by high waves’
Motorists are being advised that the Portaferry Road, Newtownards, has been closed between its junctions with Mountstewart Road and Finlay Road due to treacherous conditions caused by high waves. Please seek an alternate route for your journey.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:49 pm
The news was revealed on NI Road Policing and Safety Twitter feed.
They also called for motorists to “Please take extra care using the roads.”
“High winds can lead to debris, including bins, trees and branches, on the roads. Take your time and only travel if your journey is necessary,” it added.