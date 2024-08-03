Northern Ireland sporting stars go for gold in the Olympics this weekend

It will be all eyes on Paris again today as athletes from Northern Ireland step up their pursuit of yet more Olympic medals following a fantastic start to the Games

With three gold medals already in the bag for NI’s Team GB and Team Ireland competitors – plus silver and bronze within the five-strong record-breaking return to date - gymnast Rhys McClenaghan takes on the best in the world on the pommel horse shortly after 4pm today.

A gold for McClenaghan would take him a step closer to his ‘best of all time’ dream for that particular discipline. Following an impressive qualifying performance, he said: "I'm in the pommel horse final at the Olympics for the second time, and that's a very proud statement.”

Also hoping for another Olympic title is swimmer Daniel Wiffen – who earlier this week became the first individual athlete from Northern Ireland to win a gold medal at the summer Olympics since Mary Peters in 1972. Still buzzing from his 800m freestyle victory, Wiffen will compete this morning in the men’s 1,500m freestyle semi-final. ​

​Golfer Rory McIlroy is also in action today, hoping to make a late charge for a medal as he goes into the second half of the tournament six shots off the lead on five under par.

As well as Daniel Wiffen’s gold in the pool, Belfast swimmer Jack McMillan won gold as part of the Team GB men’s 4x200m relay team on Tuesday night – followed hours later on Wednesday morning by Coleraine’s Hannah Scott with the Team GB rowing women’s quadruple sculls.

The overall medal haul to date – which has already doubled the gold return by NI athletes in the history of the Olympics – also includes a silver for Belfast rower Rebecca Shorten (Team GB, on Thursday, women's four), and the bronze for Banbridge rower Philip Doyle – representing Team Ireland in the men’s double sculls.

Ahead of this year’s Games in Paris, the last time NI athletes struck Olympic gold was in 1988 when Jimmy Kirkwood and Stephen Martin won the hockey tournament with Team GB.

Lady Mary Peters, who won a pentathlon gold for Team GB at the 1972 Games in Munich, is particularly excited at the prospect of a big performance from Rhys McClenaghan.

“I can’t wait to watch Rhys compete in the pommel horse final on Saturday,” she said.

“I’ve known him for many years and, as a Mary Peters Trust supported athlete, Rhys has been an integral part of many of our fundraising events and gala dinners.”

And her advice to each and every one of the athletes is: “Enjoy the spectacle. It’s an experience of a lifetime.”

