Northern Ireland Traffic: Advice ahead of County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne at Seaview with 7.45pm kick-off

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in the North Belfast area on Tuesday 21st January, due to the County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne.

It is due to take place at Seaview Stadium at the Shore Road area, with kick-off 7:45pm

Supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey and traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those attending should be aware that there are roadworks ongoing in the vicinity of the ground with temporary traffic lights in place.

This could result in additional delays for supporters attending the match.

Supporters are also asked that if driving to the match, they park with consideration for local residents in the area.

Related topics:SupportersTrafficNorthern IrelandGlentoranLarne

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice