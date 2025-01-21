Northern Ireland Traffic: Advice ahead of County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne at Seaview with 7.45pm kick-off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are advised to anticipate some traffic disruption and plan for potential delays in the North Belfast area on Tuesday 21st January, due to the County Antrim Senior Shield final between Glentoran and Larne.

It is due to take place at Seaview Stadium at the Shore Road area, with kick-off 7:45pm

Supporters are advised to leave sufficient travel time for their journey and traffic congestion is likely in the area due to the expected volume of people attending the fixture.

Those attending should be aware that there are roadworks ongoing in the vicinity of the ground with temporary traffic lights in place.

This could result in additional delays for supporters attending the match.