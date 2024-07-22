The Orange Order has been unable to complete its parade from Drumcree Church into Portadown since 1998

The Orange Order is seeking to ensure its first march down the Garvaghy Road in Portadown since 1998, citing the All-Ireland GAA final on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local district are arguing that the parade will have less impact on the area as the majority of the community will either "be away to Croke Park" or watching Armagh GAA play on TV.

The move has been backed by the DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart who said: “A 10-minute church parade should be offensive to no one and especially given the circumstances in which this application has been made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loyal order has submitted the argument as part of its request to the Parades Commission – along with an argument that the demographics of the contentious route has changed since the parade was banned 26 years ago.

A statement on social media by Portadown Orange District LOL 1 said: “There has also been a big change in demographics of [those] who live within this area with a lot of foreign nationals coming into the area, so we believe that the time is now to look at all the factors again and a decision made with more up to date facts.”

The local Orange Order applies weekly for a return parade along the Garvaghy Road, which has been declined weekly by the Parades Commission.

The statement also said that: “As a district we believe by applying for a parade on Sunday 28th July 2024 at 3pm from Drumcree Church will bring the least impact on the majority of the community that live there as most will either be away to Croke Park, or will be in clubs, pubs or at home watching and supporting their county Armagh GAA playing in the final of the All Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a district we believe that this is an opportunity where the 1998 parade can be completed without bringing major disruption to the area and the community.”