The team of 24 men raised more than £280,000 for four children’s cancer charities.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland was represented at Stormont earlier this week for the special evening in recognition of the Hiking for Little Heroes Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning attended the event, which was hosted by Upper Bann DUP MLA Diane Dodds.

The group raised a grand total of £280,322.22 in their fundraising efforts for the four children's charities - Angel Wishes, The Children’s Cancer Unit, Cancer Fund for Children and B Positive, a charity set up by Past District Master of Banbridge District David Watson and his wife, Sara, to help improve the lives of kids who have diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland. David and Sara sadly lost their son Adam to cancer in August last year.

During the hike, the Orangemen held a lodge meeting at Barafu Camp, Mt Kilimanjaro, in the United Republic of Tanzania. On Wednesday night, Mr Henning presented a certificate to one of the group, Stuart Magill, to mark the historic meeting – the highest lodge meeting to be held above sea level.

After this week’s Stormont event, a post on the Hiking for Little Heroes Facebook page said: "Don't be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened

“Last night our Hiking for Little Heroes Kilimanjaro Challenge came to an official end in the beautiful backdrop of Parliament Buildings, hosted by Diane Dodds MLA.”

Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning pictured with Wor. Bro. Stuart Magill, both holding flag, and all but one of the Hiking Orangemen who have raised over £280,000 for four charities.

The post continued: “Getting to the top of Kilimanjaro was one of the best experiences of our lives but to be able to raise money for these special charities that did so much to look after Adam and support David and Sara was the most rewarding part of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to Diane Dodds for the kind invitation down to Stormont and to the Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield for compering the evening. Special thanks also to Carla Lockhart MP and the Deputy Grand Master Bro Harold Henning for their support, not just last night but throughout our fundraising.

“There will be more challenges in the years to come but Kilimanjaro will live long in our memories and will hold a special place in our hearts. It was an honour to finish it in Adam’s name and to play our part in ensuring his legacy grows stronger.”

The 24-strong team, each member with a connection to the Orange hall in Banbridge, walked more than 70km in arduous conditions over six days to conquer the summit of Africa’s highest mountain.

Cutting a cake to celebrate the achievement of the Hiking Orangemen are; The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Cllr Paul Greenfield; Upper Bann DUP MLA, Diane Dodds; Wor. Bro. Stuart Magill; and Deputy Grand Master Wor. Bro. Harold Henning. (Photo by Graham Baalham-Curry)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had to overcome altitude sickness, exhaustion and exposure to the elements to reach their goal.

The group flew out on Boxing Day and started the walk on December 29.

See also

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad