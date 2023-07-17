That’s the view of senior travel consultant Roisin Ennis at Bangor Travel – an independent travel agent in Co Down as a heatwave has taken hold across many popular UK family holiday hotspots in the Mediterranean.

Much of southern Europe has been in the high 30s, while some parts of southern Italy and areas in Greece have been in the low-to-mid 40s, which is eight to 12 degrees above the seasonal average for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forecasters say in the coming days parts of Italy and Greece could push the 48.8C recorded in Syracuse, Sicily in August 2021, the highest temperature ever recorded in Europe.

A boy cools down at the Barcaccia fountain in front of the Scalinata di Trinita dei Monti (Spanish Steps) in Rome on July 17, 2023, during a heatwave in Italy. Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Roisin said: "From our experience to date it doesn’t seem to have put anyone off.

"We haven’t had any inquiries from people asking if they can cancel holidays.

"Not so far, but that could change – I see it’s supposed to reach 48 maybe by the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most people go on holidays for a bit of sun but it can get too warm to the point it’s unbearable.”

She added: “It’s busier than ever this year, people are doing more than one holiday in a year.

“It’s all very positive, people are back to travelling the way they would have before Covid.”

Flights and holiday packages are continuing as normal, according to trade association ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers have been advised to stay hydrated, apply sun cream and avoid being in the sun at midday while on holiday.

Forecaster Simon Partridge said: “It’s a massive shock to the system when you’re there, so give yourself a chance to get used to the heat.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office recommended people check travel advice on its website.

People can change their holiday plans, but normal conditions apply, including cancellation fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad