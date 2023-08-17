News you can trust since 1737
Police becoming 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin

Police in Londonderry have said they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Gareth Morrin.
By Michael Cousins
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read

Gareth, aged 35, was last seen at around 2.00am this morning, Thursday August 17, in Londonderry city centre.

He is described as being around 5ft 7in tall with short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, white trainers and a black hat with red writing.

Police are asking if anyone knows of Gareth’s whereabouts, or have any information please call police on 101, quoting reference number 217 of 17/08/23.

