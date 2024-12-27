Police have renewed their appeal for man missing since early October
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are renewing their appeal for information for missing person
45-year-old Gary Patterson, has been missing from the Larne area since 7-10th October 2024.
Gary was reported missing on 20th December and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.
‘We are increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him,
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.