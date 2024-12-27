Police have renewed their appeal for man missing since early October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are renewing their appeal for information for missing person

45-year-old Gary Patterson, has been missing from the Larne area since 7-10th October 2024.

Gary was reported missing on 20th December and has links to the Larne and Belfast areas.

‘We are increasingly concerned for Gary’s wellbeing and would ask that anyone who has seen him, or who may have information which may help us to locate him,