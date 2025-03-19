Police ‘owed an enormous debt of gratitude’ says King Charles on visit to Northern Ireland

The King has expressed his admiration for the “thin green line” of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Charles told a roomful of officers in Belfast they are owed “an enormous debt of gratitude which can never really be paid enough”.

The King and Queen began a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday by meeting creatives at the Commercial Court in the heart of Belfast.

They then parted ways with Charles going on to the Newforge Sports Complex and Event Hub, home to the PSNI Athletic Association, while Camilla went to the Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn.

King Charles speaking during a visit to the Newforge complex in Belfast, to showcase the strong links between Newforge and the PSNI, which is home to state-of-the-art conference and sporting facilities, on the first day of the royal visit to Northern Ireland

Charles was greeted by Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long and PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher before taking in a showcase of sport drills, including rugby, football, hockey and Gaelic games.

The King learned about the forging of cross-community links that have been developed and maintained through the Newforge development, and met the chairperson of east Belfast GAA Kimberly Robertson.

He also met PSNI representatives and presented an award to the force’s peer support and wellbeing volunteers.

The King gave an impromptu speech thanking the officers for the work they do to protect the public.

Queen Camilla listens to a Ukulele band during a visit to Atlas Women's Centre in Belfast

He said he had “enjoyed enormously” the chance to meet some of them, adding: “I particularly wanted to say just how greatly I admire the way in which you deal, all of you, with so many different challenges that I know you have to face.

“You are the thin green line which makes such an enormous difference to keeping so many people safe. The fact that you’re prepared to do all this, and that somehow your families understand and give you such support, is the remarkable thing.

“I just wanted you to know that we owe you collectively an enormous debt of gratitude which can never really be paid enough. I certainly don’t take for granted what you all do by any means, and my admiration knows no bounds for you all.”

Earlier Charles and Camilla were greeted by Lord Mayor Micky Murray, High Sheriff Fiona McAteer and Belfast North MP John Finucane.

Serenaded by the music of the Causeway Shantymen, they spoke to the makers of the multicoloured electric umbrellas and signs that decorate the Commercial Court and walking tour guides.

They also greeted members of the public who had gathered to see them, before visiting the Sea Holly Gallery.

The royal couple viewed an exhibition by artist Ciaran Gallagher, who has painted figures from the local community including chefs, window washers, police officers and street performers.

Hillas Smith – whose performing name is Mr H – and Timmy as Igor, performed a quick trick for Charles and Camilla in front of the painting Mr Gallagher had done.

“He was asking us, ‘what is it you actually do’ and I said, ‘well, a bit of everything, you know yourself’ and he said, ‘no I certainly do’,” Mr Smith said.

Chris McNevison, of Sign Craft, said the royal couple were “really interested in what we had done”.

He said: “(It was) very humbling to see him come down our own Commercial Court there, the heart of the Cathedral Quarter.

“This street has just become so iconic and symbolic of what we have in Belfast, the sort of talent and creativity that’s here.