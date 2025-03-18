Police Service launches new sign language video relay service

Pictured at the launch of the new video relay service are Majella McAteer, British Deaf Association NI Manager; Emmanuel Ofori, service user; Chief Superintendent Stephen Murray, Local Policing; Barry Campbell, Customer Success Manager, SignVideo; Colette McMahon, British Deaf Association and Geraldine Davison Gray, service user

From Tuesday March 18 the deaf community will be able to talk to the Police Service of Northern Ireland using a new video relay service

The new video conferencing facility, which is hosted by SignVideo, will offer both Irish Sign Language (ISL) or British Sign Language (BSL) interpreting at the touch of a button and is being launched during National Sign Language Week (March 17th-23rd).

A deaf member of the public can click on a call button on the Police Service website at www.psni.police.uk/contact-us/deaf-community or access the service via the Police Service logo on the SignVideo app.

This will put them through to an interpreter who will then relay the call through to the Contact Management Centre where it will be progressed like all other calls received.

Chief Inspector Michelle Adams, Strategic Partnerships and Prevention Branch said: “As a police service for the whole community we need to be fully accessible for everyone in that community and that includes those who are deaf.

“This service means that people from the deaf community will now be empowered to report anything to us themselves, allowing us to take the most meaningful information we can from them and start investigating or supporting in the most appropriate way.

“We want to reassure the deaf community that they will be treated with the utmost respect if they need to contact the Police Service.

“We also want to allay any concerns about data protection. SignVideo interpreters are NRCPD qualified which takes seven years to achieve. They also have a minimum of three years community practitioning experience.

“All interpreters are bound to confidentiality and will not answer any questions or discuss anything regarding a conversation they have been interpreting with any other person.”

Majella McAteer, British Deaf Association NI Manager said: “The BDA NI is honoured to attend the launch of the video relay service for Deaf people and is excited about this new service, which will provide better access for Deaf Sign Language users.

“We are especially delighted that this launch coincides with our annual Sign Language Week (March 17th-23rd), during which we aim to celebrate and raise awareness about British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL).

“This is a significant development and a true step forward in achieving equality for sign language users.

With the video relay service, Deaf individuals can now make non-emergency calls to the Police Service independently, without relying on family members, friends, or others for communication support.