A Portrush man is raising money for NI Air Ambulance by walking 400 miles – while carrying a backpack which weighs the same as those used by the emergency helicopter’s medical team.

Marcus Christie, who is raising money in memory of his late mother Joan Christie, is walking from Cork back to Portrush aiming to raise £20,000 for the Air Ambulance.

"Following mum's tragic accident two years ago, where the Northern Ireland Air Ambulancewere called to the scene, I decided to do a number of challenges to help raise money and awareness for this fantastic charity,” said Marcus.

"In 2023 it was conquering the three highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Last year, it was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Dr Sinead Campbell-Gray and Paramedic James O'Callaghan with Marcus Christie who is aiming to raise £20,000 for the charity. Credit AANI

"For this year, it’s walking from Cork to Portrush; nearly 400 miles in 15 days carrying the medical bag carried by the Air Ambulance doctors. This is the toughest challenge to date.

"But, if it was easy, it wouldn't be a challenge!”