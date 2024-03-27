Poppy Ogle, front right, with parents Mark and Sharon, sister Maddie, and brother Isaac. Poppy was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma in January 2021, and sadly passed away in May 2022

Poppy Ogle was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma in January 2021, and sadly passed away in May 2022.

Her family later set up Powered by Poppy, a small group dedicated to keeping Poppy's memory alive while raising awareness and financial support for children's cancer charities.

Their latest venture is "Walking on Sunshine", a sponsored walk through all areas of Belfast - south, west, north and east - on Saturday April 6.

The walk leaves the Cregagh Estate at 8am, and stops off at the hospice along the way, before finishing at Stormont where the call will go out for sustainable, long-term funding for the hospice.

Dress code will be to wear bright colours, and organisers are hoping local businesses, community groups and sports clubs can all get involved.

Poppy's father, Mark, said: "As a family who have lost a child and used the services of the hospice, I cannot stress how vital a service this is.

"Life limited and terminal illnesses can affect any child from any family from any walk of life

"The children who avail of the children’s hospice face huge health battles every day with smiles that would light up the darkest skies.

"In their honour we have named our walk and fundraising efforts 'Walking on Sunshine'.

"We would love to have as many people as possible walk with us no matter how far, wearing brightly coloured clothes.

"You can join in along the way or walk a stretch of the route in your own area.

"Most importantly we would love your support at Stormont at around 5pm to walk the final mile up to Parliament Buildings to show your support for the NI Children’s Hospice, the amazing staff who work there, and the inspiring, brave children and families who use the services.”

Already signed up to show their support at Stormont are the Girls’ Brigade, Boys’ Brigade, an American football team, football clubs, gymnastics groups, and GAA club.