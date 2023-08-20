Probe into sudden deaths of Newry couple continues, but foul play not suspected

Two bodies have been discovered at a property on Greenan Road, between Burren and Newry. Photo: Pacemaker

The couple were found at their home on Greenan Road on Thursday, and the PSNI have said they believe the deaths may have occurred some time ago.

A post-mortem examination for the couple has taken place and inquiries are ongoing.

The bungalow is in the Burren area – between Newry and Warrenpoint – a short distance from the Warrenpoint to Newry dual carriageway.

The property remained cordoned off on Saturday while police continued their investigation.

It is understood that grim discovery was made after neighbours became concerned that the usually well-kept garden had become very overgrown.

RTE has reported that the local postman subsequently raised the alarm.

The Irish broadcaster also reported speaking to a neighbour who said the couple were “very private” and kept themselves to themselves.

“I was just heart sorry to hear that would happen in our neighbourhood because these were two quiet, civil, very private people that never really mixed a lot.“And it’s just sad if they weren’t well or that, that they didn’t have the wherewithal to contact somebody,” the neighbour said.

Local councillors have said the couple have lived in the area for around 50 years, and that the dead woman is believed to have distant relatives living in the south Armagh area.

SDLP councillor Declan McAteer said the couple had not been seen "for some time".

Speaking to UTV, he said: “The first word that comes to mind is shock, total and absolute shock. Sadness permeates the area as well, the fact that whatever has happened, possibly some time ago, and people are totally bewildered that this has happened in our community.”