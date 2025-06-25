£154k 'pop-up park' plan for Larne town centre
A report presented to the council’s Environment and Economy Committee, at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, on Monday evening, said almost £154,000 has been secured from Department for Communities (DfC) for the project which is almost 90 per cent of the cost.
The report explained the pop-up park, earmarked for a derelict site between Main Street and Point Street, is being developed “through ongoing efforts to activate under-used spaces and improve the town centre environment” as part of a series of town centre investment plans.
“The park will provide temporary green space with seating and planting, creating a welcoming area for rest and social interaction. The initiative will enhance public space, encourage footfall and contribute to the overall animation of the town centre.”
The committee was told a lease for the site was agreed with the property owner last month. Previously, it had been estimated the cost for a year’s lease, furniture and lighting would be £100k.
Councillors were also informed officers are preparing to initiate plans to design a second phase of public realm at Point Street to extend paving improvements from the junction with Narrowgauge Road to Bridge Street with a view to starting delivery in 2026/27.
The first phase from Broadway to Narrowgauge Road to upgrade footpaths with granite paving, re-surfacing of the road and new street lighting took place at a cost of almost £600k funded by £530,000 from the DfC and more than £59,000 from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.
Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
