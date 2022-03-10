PSNI ask for assistance in locating missing woman with purple hair ‘cropped at the back’
Police are asking for the publis to help them locate missing 42-year-old Sinead Tiernan who they say “has not been seen for a number of days”.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:30 pm
In a post on social media the PSNI ask the public: “Can we ask that you keep an eye out for her please?
“If you see her or if you know where she is, pick up the phone and get in touch.”
They add that when last seen Sinead ‘was wearing a purple top and a purple and white headband’.
The post adds: ‘Her hair is purple on top and cropped at the back.’