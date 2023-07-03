Shefaa Al Deek has graduated from Queen's with a First Class Honours in Software Engineering with Placement from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Syrian refugee Shefaa Al Deek, who arrived in the UK just seven years ago, unable to speak English, has graduated with a First Class Honours in Software Engineering with Placement from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Shefaa said: “The education system in the UK is very different to Syria as there are various ways to getting into university. The journey was very tough and at times I thought I wasn’t able to do it anymore, but all my tutors were supportive and motivated me to keep going. Despite all the barriers and difficulties, I didn't give up on my dream of becoming a Software Engineer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being from a different background, I love how diverse Queen’s University is and as I got to know people from everywhere I always felt that I fitted in. I was taught by professional and friendly lecturers who made the modules interesting and provided support when I needed. The best of all is that by studying I was working towards my lifetime dream.

Fergal Bittles has graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Computer Science from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

“Graduating from Queen’s with a First Class Honours feels like I’ve got the whole world in my hands. No words in any language can express how thrilled I am.”

And Shefaa has this advice for anyone who is starting out on what seems like an impossible journey: “Dreams can become reality when you believe in yourself and work hard. Never let tough times hold you back from pursuing your dream and remember that tomorrow you will wish you had started today.”

Shefaa plans to continue her studies at Queen’s and will soon begin a course in MSc Artificial Intelligence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fergal Bittles has graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Computer Science from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Molly-Ann McCormick has graduated from Queen's with a MPharm in Pharmacy

The Belfast man left school at 16 after failing most of his GCSEs and worked as a bartender, spending most of his free time training as an amateur boxer. However, his hopes of moving up the boxing ranks took an unexpected blow as he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease when he turned 19.

After becoming very ill, doctors performed an emergency Ileostomy surgery to save Fergal’s life. Due to the procedure, Fergal was told that he would have to wear an ostomy bag and doctors delivered the devastating news that he would no longer be able to enter boxing competitions.

For Fergal, this was a turning point and he decided to make the life-changing decision to return to education and after six years of studying, Fergal has now graduated and is about to start work as a software engineer at EverQuote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If I can do it, anyone can do it. Even if you feel like you're the most unlikely candidate, you're still more than capable of achieving a degree so long as you're willing to stay committed and put the work in.”

Owen Sortwell has graduated with an MEng Computer Science from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science

Molly-Ann McCormick, 22, from Belfast has graduated with a MPharm in Pharmacy after becoming seriously ill soon after starting her degree in 2020.

When she was just two and a half years old, Molly-Ann was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis and uveitis, which resulted in her becoming immunocompromised. Following a strep throat infection, she developed life-threatening pneumonia, which led to her having to spend just under four weeks in ICU where she was ventilated in a coma.

Molly-Ann's doctor advised her to take a year out from her studies but she was determined to keep going and to continue studying alongside her friends she had made in her first year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Back in spring 2020, I didn’t dream that I would be graduating as planned with my friends in 2023. I’m so grateful for the support I received from fellow students and my tutors, particularly Dr Sharon Haughey and Dr Vicky Kett. Following graduation, I am planning to start by Foundation Training Year, which will involve working in community pharmacy for six months followed by six months in hospital.”

Londonderry man Owen Sortwell has graduated with an MEng Computer Science from the School of Electronics, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science just months after the death of his mother to cancer.

“Losing my mum was - and is - the toughest thing I have ever experienced, and I wasn't sure what to do in terms of university as following my mum's death I just could not focus.

He said: “I had several options including deferring graduation or even dropping out for the year, but despite how tough it would be, I knew I wanted to press on and do my mum proud by still graduating in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his mum was ill, Owen contacted the team at Queen’s for support. He said: The guidance and support of my school’s staff and lecturers during my mum’s illness was invaluable at such a tough time in my life, and they helped me believe in myself in achieving my goals."

He added: “While it is tough not having my mum at my graduation, I am so thankful for my family, my dad and my partner who are here to celebrate the day - I know that my mum will be watching in spirit!”