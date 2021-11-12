Queen due to attend Remembrance service

The 95-year-old monarch was ordered to rest by royal doctors just over three weeks ago, and spent a night in hospital on October 20 undergoing preliminary tests.

She returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday after a long-planned weekend away at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

It is believed to be the first time the Queen has missed her five-yearly visit to the general synod in its 51-year history, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 8, 2020.

In 1970 – the year the synod replaced the church assembly – she became the first sovereign to inaugurate and address the gathering in person.

Since then she has inaugurated and addressed the opening session every five years after diocesan elections.

The 2020 elections were postponed to this year due to the pandemic.

The palace said: “The Queen will attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Cenotaph on Sunday 14th November.

“As in previous years Her Majesty will view the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building.

“Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, the Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November.

“The Earl of Wessex will attend as planned.”

The palace said previously it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to attend the annual wreath-laying service in Whitehall which honours Britain’s war dead.

The monarch, who lived through the Second World War as a teenager, is head of the armed forces and attaches great importance to the poignant service and to commemorating the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women.