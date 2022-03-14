History of Tri-ang

Kenneth D Brown is Emeritus Professor of History at Queen’s and a specialist in modern British political, economic and social history, in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The latest book from Professor Brown, who has also written about the history of Meccano and the life of politician Herbert Gladstone, details the history of Lines Brothers Ltd.

It tells the fascinating story of a family business whose iconic Tri-ang trademark was universally recognised and whose most famous products included model railways, Spot on and Minic cars, soft toys, Pedigree prams, dolls’ houses, Scalextric, and Cindy dolls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a serious economic, business and industrial history, touching on important themes such as the interplay between government and business, the nature of entrepreneurship, the significance of company culture and organisation, and the changing nature of childhood. Above all, it is a story of strong personalities, familial tensions, and an underlying determination to bring delight to children.

“This is the definitive history of and by its leading historian,” said Professor David J Jeremy, Emeritus Professor of Business History, Manchester Metropolitan University.

Professor John Wilson, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Business and Law), Northumbria University, Newcastle, added: “This is a rigorously researched and well-written history from an excellent scholar whose publications have been major successes. The references indicate the deep research, while the narrative flows effectively, building a very strong picture of an iconic British business.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry