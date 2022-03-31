Ramadan 2022: What is Ramadan? Ramadan dates 2022 - and how to wish someone a happy Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan marks a four-week period of fasting for Muslims around the world.

The date of Ramadan changes every year as it is depending on the lunar cycle.

In 2022, Ramadan will fall in the month of April.

Here is everything you need to know about Ramadan and how you can wish someone a happy Ramadan.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is a special time in the Muslim calendar dedicated to daytime fasting and spiritual reflection.

It is also a sociable time, spent with family and friends, as everyone gets up at dawn to eat the first meal of the day together called the suhoor and gathers again to enjoy the last meal of the day called the iftar, which can be eaten after sunset.

During the hours of daylight, those who are fasting cannot eat or drink.

Fasting - which is one of the five pillars of Islam - is an important part of Ramadan and is seen as an opportunity become closer to God.

The end of Ramadan is called Eid al-Fitr, this holiday celebrates breaking the fast and is a joyous occasion where family and friends get together.

When is Ramadan in 2022?

This year Ramadan in the UK will start on Saturday, April 2, 2022, ending on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

How to wish someone a happy Ramadan

The most popular way to wish someone happy Ramadan is 'Ramadan Mubarak’, which translates to ‘blessed Ramadan’ or ‘happy Ramadan.’