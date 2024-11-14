Record Christmas Shoebox appeal collection in memory of Kenadie Porter from Dromore High School

Dromore High School students along with Mr and Mrs Porter, representatives from Blythswood, Mr Stephen Hawthorne, and heads of house Mr Jonathan Sleator, Mr Piotr Sidor and Mr Chris Rankin, with shoeboxes full of practical items such as toiletries, stationery, and clothing for those less well off

Dromore High School has made a record Christmas charity appeal in memory of a 15-year-old pupil who died unexpectedly – and who was a keen supporter of the project.

The Co Down school community and her family were shocked at the sudden passing in her sleep of Year 12 pupil Kenadie Porter in September.

In a tribute at the time, the school said it was "shocked and desperately saddened" at the passing of Kenadie, whom it described as "a quiet and unassuming pupil" who strived for and achieved excellence "in almost every area of school life".

The school noted that, "although Kenadie was quiet, she had a sparkle about her and a glint of fun in her eye”.

Kenadie Porter passed away peacefully in her home in Dromore, Co Down in September. A record charity collection has been taken up by her school, Dromore High, in her memory. Photo: Christ Encounters Tablernacle, Facebook.

School spokesman, teacher Stephen Hawthorne, told the News Letter that Kenadie was a keen supporter of the Blythswood Shoebox Appeal, which the school has collected for over quite a number of years. Blythswood is a Christian charity which has sent more than 2.6m boxes to countries in need since 1993.

Filled with small, practical items such as toiletries, stationery, and clothing, the individually wrapped boxes have been distributed in schools, hospitals, orphanages and care homes, and to households in very low income communities.

Mr Hawthorne added: "The young people and staff have been putting together and donating hundreds of shoeboxes each year to Blythswood to distribute to those in need.

"This year is a special year for Dromore High. As you know, one of our year 12 pupils, Kenadie Porter, recently died suddenly in her sleep.

"She was a lovely girl, a committed Christian who enthusiastically supported the Shoebox appeal each year.

"When I visited her home at the time of her death, her mother said, 'Don't worry Mr Hawthorne, Kenadie has her Shoeboxes ready to go'.

"This was the sort of girl she was. As a school, we felt it would be a fitting tribute to donate the shoeboxes from the school this year in memory of Kenadie and have placed a printed label on each of the shoeboxes in her memory."

“During the special appeal this year, pupils and staff donated a total of 542 shoeboxes this year - the most the school has ever achieved - and representatives from Blythswood came to the school on Friday to collect them.”