Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series - thousands to flock to Ballycastle for last leg of Northern Ireland competition
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series will see 12 male and 12 female divers take to the 27m purpose-built platform in the harbour.
Reaching speeds of 85kmph before they hit the water, each diver’s skill, timing and form will be assessed by the five judges sitting in the water.
Hoping to cause an upset in Ballycastle is British diver Aidan Heslop from Plymouth.
Now 22, Heslop was the youngest ever diver to compete in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, and is the youngest ever to win an event.
“I’m really excited for the event in Northern Ireland next week," he said. "Compared to Italy, conditions will be a bit different but that’s one of the things we have to deal with in Cliff Diving. The colder climate is not so bad when you have some of the views that are here in Northern Ireland.”
This will be the fourth and final day the elite athletes have been diving off selected spots in Northern Ireland - the first time the event has been here.
Already the competition has seen them visit the US, Greece and Italy. The Northern Ireland Round One on Thursday saw them dive into the sea from Dunluce Castle and Round Two on Friday morning from Kinbane Castle near Ballycastle.
Rounds Three and Four, on Friday and Saturday afternoon are based at Ballycastle Harbour, both started at 4pm.
Arriving in Northern Ireland, the competition had completed three out of a total of eight stages, with Rhiannan Iffland from Australia and James Lichtenstein from the USA out in front after podium finishes in the last stage in Polignano a Mare in Italy.
Those unable to attend will be able to watch by tuning in to TG4 or see it livestreamed on Red Bull TV.
Police have urged anyone not attending to try and avoid the area - and for those attending to allow extra time for their journey.
Police, marshalls and traffic cones will guide traffic but cars flouting the rules will be towed. The event runs from 4-7pm.
