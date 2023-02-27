News you can trust since 1737
Rishi Sunak writes his condolences to the sister of Henry McDonald, the News Letter political editor who has died aged 57

Cathy McDonald holds a framed letter from Rishi Sunak expressing his condolences after the death of her late brother Henry.

By The Newsroom
13 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:02pm

The News Letter political editor died eight days ago, at the age of 57. The prime minister wrote to Cathy at the home in the Markets are of Belfast city centre where she and Henry grew up.

Mr Sunak wrote: “I have the greatest admiration for Henry's distinguished career in journalism and as an author. The clarity and eloquence of his reporting has earned him so many fans across the country and around the world.”

Henry will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday) after a funeral service at the Oh Yeah centre in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast.

Cathy McDonald holds a framed letter from the prime minister after the death of her brother Henry, who was the News Letter political editor. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX
Letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Cathy McDonald expressing his condolences after the death of her brother, journalist Henry McDonald. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX
Coffin of journalist Henry McDonald resting at his sister ,Cathy McDonald, home in the Markets area of Belfast with an frame image of Henry and collection of books he authored. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX
