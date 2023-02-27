The News Letter political editor died eight days ago, at the age of 57. The prime minister wrote to Cathy at the home in the Markets are of Belfast city centre where she and Henry grew up.

Mr Sunak wrote: “I have the greatest admiration for Henry's distinguished career in journalism and as an author. The clarity and eloquence of his reporting has earned him so many fans across the country and around the world.”

Henry will be buried tomorrow (Tuesday) after a funeral service at the Oh Yeah centre in the Cathedral Quarter of Belfast.

Cathy McDonald holds a framed letter from the prime minister after the death of her brother Henry, who was the News Letter political editor. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

Letter from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Cathy McDonald expressing his condolences after the death of her brother, journalist Henry McDonald. Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX