RNLI lifeboat crews commended for braving storm force winds to rescue crew of stricken fishing vessel

Portrush RNLI Coxswain Des Austin holds the RNLI’s Chief Executive Commendation with lifeboat crew from the station.

RNLI teams from Portrush, Arranmore and Lough Swilly responded to a mayday call from the five-strong crew as storm force winds battered their drifting vessel 20 miles off the coast of Fanad Head, Co Donegal in December 2019.

The rescue crews showed great resilience over several difficult hours as the first two attempts at towing the fishing vessel failed in the 50ft swells.

In a statement, the RNLI said: “The actions of the lifeboat crews that night, saved the lives of five people onboard a fishing vessel that was in serious trouble.

"For their outstanding actions at sea, which were conducted in storm force conditions, the three lifeboat crews have received a Chief Executive’s Commendation from the RNLI.

“The lifeboat crews had been requested to launch their all-weather lifeboats by Belfast Coastguard on the afternoon of Saturday, 14 December 2019, following a mayday alert from a 45ft fishing boat.

"The five men who had been fishing for crab, got into difficulty 20 miles north of Fanad Head, when their boat lost power and encountered steering difficulties, while powerful waves struck their vessel.”

The RNLI said the Arranmore lifeboat crew undertook the tow and, once in calmer waters, eventually transferred it to Lough Swilly lifeboat.

They were at sea for fifteen hours, carrying out the rescue in darkness.

The Portrush crew was presented with its award by RNLI lifeboat operations manager Beni McAllister.

RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie presented Arranmore coxswain Jimmy Early with the Arranmore crew’s award, and presented the Lough Swilly award to lifeboat operations manager John McCarter.

Afterwards, Mr Dowie said: “The joint actions of all three lifeboats undoubtedly saved the crew and casualty vessel, with exemplary decision making displayed by the Coxswains. I would like to express my sincere thanks on behalf of the RNLI for the dedicated service of all involved.”

Commenting on his crew’s award, Portrush RNLI coxswain Des Austin said: "It was a challenging service for all the lifeboat crews and to be at sea with both Lough Swilly and Arranmore, showed the incredible working relationship between our stations.

"We train for every type of callout but when you are in those conditions, it is great to be alongside your neighbouring lifeboat colleagues. My thanks to the crews who answered the call that night and I am incredibly grateful everyone came home.”

Arranmore coxswain, Jimmy Early said: “It is indeed a great honour to be recognised by the RNLI for the work that we do. All of our volunteer crew are delighted with this award and the rescue was a really well coordinated service with the Coast Guard and our flanking stations in Lough Swilly and Portrush.”

John McCarter of Lough Swilly described the joint RNLI effort as “nothing short of incredible”.