Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica on the eve of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Court records show McIlroy submitted a “petition for dissolution of marriage” in Palm Beach County in Florida on Monday.

The pair met in 2012 when Erica was working for the PGA of America at the Ryder Cup and McIlroy credited her with helping him get a police escort to the course after misreading his tee time for the Sunday singles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McIlroy made it to the course with just minutes to spare and went on to beat Keegan Bradley as Europe pulled off the ‘Miracle at Medinah’ by recovering from 10-6 behind to retain the trophy.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his wife Erica after Europe regained the Ryder Cup following victory over the USA on day three of the 44th Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome in October last year. PA Photo.

He and Erica married in 2017 and have one child together, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, who was born in 2020.

McIlroy filed for divorce the day after winning the Wells Fargo Championship for the fourth time at Quail Hollow.

The world number two is scheduled to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon at Valhalla, the scene of his last major victory in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for McIlroy released a statement which read: “Rory McIlroy’s communications team confirmed today that a divorce has been filed.

“They stressed Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible. He will not be making any further comment.”

Three months before his win at Valhalla in 2014, McIlroy broke off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki just days after sending out wedding invitations.

McIlroy announced the news the day before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, saying in a statement that he was not ready for marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he added he would not make any further comment, he did go on to answer questions at his scheduled pre-tournament press conference.

Looking drained and emotional, McIlroy said: “Obviously (it’s) quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself and I think the statement really said it all this morning.

“It was mutual and amicable and we both thought it was the best for both of us. Time to move on and I think I’ve said all that I need to say.”