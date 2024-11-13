Santa spreads Christmas cheer for all to hear throughout hospital wards in Belfast
Complete with a sleigh full of presents courtesy of CastleCourt, Santa made an important stop at the children’s hospital after leaving North Pole for Belfast festivities, bringing smiles and excitement for patients and their families.
Management from CastleCourt arrange the visit for the children with Santa every year before he takes up his residency for the run up to Christmas at the Winter Wonderland Grotto in the Royal Avenue Mall.
Michelle Millen, registered health play specialist at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children said: “Every year, Santa’s visit brings a sense of normality to the children, filling the hospital with Christmas magic. It’s something that both patients and staff look forward to every year.”
Leona Barr, Centre Manager at CastleCourt Shopping Centre said: “All children should feel the magic of Christmas, no matter where or how they are spending it, which is why our annual Santa visit to the children’s wards here at the Royal Victoria Hospital is just one of the important initiatives that take place to kick start our holiday celebrations. We will also once again be opening up one of our units as a drop off point for Cool FM’s Cash for Kids campaign, ensuring no child goes without this Christmas.”
CastleCourt’s Santa visits, which took place across three days – one afternoon at the NI Children’s Hospice, and two afternoons at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children – will be followed by the highly anticipated Santa Parade, which will see Santa and host of entertainment travel in style to CastleCourt’s on Saturday, November 16.
Families from the NI Children’s Hospice will join the Santa’s Arrival Parade this year, as a charity partner of the brand. The team at NI Hospice are hoping to raise awareness and some much needed funds, with charity collections throughout the mall.
CastleCourt’s Winter Wonderland Grotto is on level one of CastleCourt Shopping Centre. Visits are charged at £8 per child, which includes a chat with Santa and an age-appropriate gift. Photographs with Santa can be purchased separately. For opening hours, visit https://castlecourt-uk.com/santa/.
