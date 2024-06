Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are seven major band parades in Northern Ireland this weekend, taking place over Friday and Saturday.

On Friday night (June 7), there are parades in Markethill, Limavady, and Kesh.

Meanwhile, parades are set to take place in Lisburn, Knockloughrim, Fivemiletown, and Dervock on Saturday night (June 8).

Markethill

In Markethill, around 90 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 7.30pm.

The parade route includes Main Street, Fairgreen Road, Coolmilish Road, Newry Street, Turn at junction of Main Road, Newry Street, Main Street, stop at Masonic Hall.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Cormeen Flute Band, Synotts Flute Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Cookstown Sons of William, Annalong Single Star, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Markethill Protestant Boys, Skeogh, Pride of Knockmore, South Belfast Young Conquerors, East Belfast Protestant Boys, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Corbett Accordian, Mullaghbrack Accordion, Kinallen Flute Band, Ballytyrone Accordion Band, Upper Falls Protestant Boys, Dungannon Volunteers, Pride Of The Hill Rathfriland Flute Band, Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Mountnorris Accordion Band, Crosskeys, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Pride of the Birches, Sgt White Memorial Flute Band, Derrylee Band, Ballyrea Boyne Defenders, Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band, Hamiltonsbawn Flute Band, Carnagh Accordion Band, Gertrude Star, Donaghadee Flutes & Drums Flute Band, Pride of Ballinran Flute Band, Tullyvallen Silver Band, Bessbrook Flute Band, Ballymacall Flute Band, Mourne Young Defenders, Clogher Protestant Boys, Hillhaven Flute Band, South Down Defenders, Star Of Maghera Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band, Downshire Guiding Star, Pride Of The Shore Flute Band, Drumbanagher Accordion Band, Ahoghill Flute Band, Tyrones Ditches Pipe Band, Hunter Moore Memorial Flute, Tannaghill Flute Band, Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band, Pomeroy Flute Band, Commons Silver Band, Lisburn Young Defenders, Derryoghill Flute Band, Aughnagurgan Accordion Band, Portavogie Red Hand Defenders Flute Band, Tamnamore Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute, South Fermanagh Young Loyalists, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Church Flute Band, Moneyslane, Armagh True Blues, Freeman Memorial, William Sterritt Memorial Flute Band, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, Billy Boys FB, Dunloy Accordion Band, Bessbrook Crimson Arrow Pipe, Corkley Pipe Band, Braniel Flute Band, Ballycraigy Flute Band, Monaghan Fife and Drum, Donaghmore Accordian, Annaghmore Crown Defenders Flute Band, Newtownards Protestant Boys Flute Band, Enagh Accordion Band, Dumurry Protestant Boys Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blue Flute Band, Crossgar Young Defenders Flute Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, Stronge Memorial Accordion Band, Knockloughrim Accordion Band, Rising Sons of the Valley, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band, Castlewellan Victoria Accordion Band, Star of David Accordion Band.

Limavady

In Limavady, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Ballyquin Flute Band. The parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Mill Place, Ballyclose Street, Church Street, Alexander Road, Main Street, Connell Street, Irish Green Street, Rathbrady Road, Massey Avenue, Protestant Street, Catharine Street, Linenhall Street, Main Street, Mill Place.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Star of the Roe, Edenmore True Blues Flute Band, Ballynarig Pride of Orange, Dungiven Crown Defenders, Bovevagh Flute Band, Anaghloo Flute Band, Pride of the Maine, Freemand Memorial, Pride of the Bann Coleraine, Ulster Protestant Boys Coleraine, Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band, Moneydig Young Defenders Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Blackhill Accordian Band, Boveedy Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute Band, Drumaheagles Flute Band, Tullaghans Sons of Liberty, Star and Crown Maghera, East Bank Protestant Boys Flute Band, Benvardin Flute Band, Cloughmills Young Defenders Flute Band, Ballymaconnelly Flute Band, Dervock Young Loyalists, Pride of the Park Armoy, Giants Causeway Protestant Boys, Burntollet Flute Band, Blair Memorial Flute Band, Ballykeel Flute Band, Randalstown Flute Band, Pride of the Derg, Finaghy True Blues, Maghera Sons Of William, Dunamoney Flute Band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Derryloran Boyne Defenders, Cookstown Sons of William, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Red Hand Defenders, Moyarget Silver Plains, Ardinariff Flute Band, Orange & Blue Flute Band, North Ballymena Flute Band.

Kesh

In Kesh, around 40 bands will take part in Friday night's parade, hosted by Ardess Accordian Band. The parade gets under way at 8pm.

The parade route includes Ederney Road, Mantlin Road, Rosculban Avenue, Main Street, Crevenish Road, Main Street, Rosculban Avenue, Mantlin Road, Ederney Road.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Trory Accordian Band, Ballinamallard Accordion Band, Lisbellaw Accordian Band, Aghyaran Accordian Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Lack Pipe Band, Drumharvey Pipe Band, Tubrid Pipe Band, Kilskeery Silver Band, Letterbreen Silver Band, Drumquin Pipe Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Tievemore Pipe Band, Ballinamallard Silver Band, Glassmullagh Accordion Band, Churchill Silver Band, Garrison Accordion Band, Killatee Accordion Band, Killen Pipe Band, Defenders of the Rock Flute Band, Florencecourt Flute Band, Pride of the Derg Flute Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Derryfubble Accordion Band, Sister Susan Graham Accordion Band, Tempo Silver Band, Tempo Accordion Band, Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band, North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Newtownsaville Accordion Band, Blacksessiagh Accordion Band, Ballindarragh Accordion Band, Sandholes Accordion Band, Drum Accordion Band, Lisnaskea Accordion Band, Rosslea Accordian Band, Barron Accordion Band, Ballymagroarty Accordion Band.

Lisburn

In Lisburn, around 30 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band. The main parade gets under way at 8.15pm.

The main parade route includes Linenhall Street, Lagan Road, Bridge Street, Market Square South, Market Square, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Chapel Hill, Governors Road Roundabout, Chapel Hill, Governors Road Roundabout, Chapel Hill, Bow Street, Market Square North, Railway Street, Lisburn Orange Hall.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Ballylesson Old Boys, Moneyslane Flute Band, Omagh Protestant Boys, Lisburn Young Defenders, Skeogh Flute Band, Imperial Guards Flute Band, Dunmurry Protestant Boys, Pride of Knockmore, Lisburn Fusiliers, Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band, Upper Bann Fusiliers, Craigavon Protestant Boys, Drumderg Loyalists, Sons of Ulster Shankill Road, Clogher Protestant Boys, Downshire Guiding Star, Armagh True Blues, Markethill Protestant Boys, Rathcoole Protestant Boys, South Down Defenders, Bessbrook True Blues Flute Band, Portadown True Blues Flute Band, Pride of the Hill, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Loyal Sons of Ulster Ballymena, Pride of the Shore Flute Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Ballynahinch Protestant Boys Flute Band, Ulster Flute Band Flute Band, Blackskull Orange & Blues, Ballycraigy.

Knockloughrim

In Knockloughrim, around 50 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Knockloughrim Accordian Band. The main parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The parade route includes Hillhead Road, Village Crossroads, Quarry Road, Play Park on Quarry Road, Village Cross Roads, Hillhead Road, Knockloughrim Orange Hall.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Ballinamallard Accordion Band, South Fermanagh Auld Boys, South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band, Sons of William Cookstown, Lisgenny Flute Band, Ballymacall True Blues Flute Band, Sgt White Memorial Bush, David Cuddy Accordian Band, Mulnagore Accordion Band, Mulnahunch Accordion Band, Dungannon Silver Band, Mullinagoagh Pipe Band, Benburb Pipe Band, Edentilone Pipe Band, Kirlish Pipe Band, Edenderry Pipe Band, Pride of the Birches Accordion Band, The Commons Silver, John Hunter Memorial, Mavemacullen Accordion Band, Mullabrack Accordian, Aughnagurgan Accordian, Ballytyrone Accordion Band, Cormeen Flute Band, Cooneen Pipe Band, Legananny Accordion Band, Ardarragh Accordion Band, Ballygowan Pipe Band, Rasharkin Pipe Band, Killycoogan Accordian Band, Killycoogan Independent Accordion Band, Milltown Accordion Band, Dunloy Accordion Band, Vow Accordion Band, Staffordstown Accordion Band, Craiganee Accordian Band, Ballygelly Accordion Band, The Star of Knockagn Accordian Band, Pride of the Maine Flute Band, Craigywarren Flute Band, Drumaheagles Young Defenders Flute Band, Dunaghy Flute band, Star of the Roe, Tobermore Flute Band, UPB Flute Band, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band, Aughagaskin Flute Band, Curran Flute Band, Maghera Flute Band, Dunamoney Flute band, Gortagilly Flute Band, Bellaghy Pipe Band, Ballybriest Flower of the Heather Flute Band, Moneymore Bible & Crown Defenders Flute Band, Ballynenagh Flute Band, Star and Crown Castledawson, Castledawson Part Music Flute Band, Movenis Flute Band, Lisnamorrow Flute Band, Kilrea Pipe Band, Lisnagrot Accordion Band, Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band, Cranny Pipe Band, Ringsend Pipe Band, Ballindrum Pipe Band, Blackhill Accordion Band, Eden Accordion Band Maghera, Grove Pipe Band, Garvagh Pipe Band, Tamlaght O'Crilly Pipe Band, Kelso Memorial Accordion, Bruces True Blues Accordion Band, Ballinacross Accordion Band, Megargy Accordion Band, Aughrim Accordian Band, Desertmartin Accordion Band, Moneymore Accordion Band, Ballyneal Accordion Band, Ballyronan Accordion Band, Tassagh Silver Band, Dungannon Volunteers, Chambre Flute Band, Glenhugh Flute Band, Corbet Accordion Band, Rankin Memorial Flute Band.

Fivemiletown

In Fivemiletown, around 30 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Cavanaleck Pipe Band. The main parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The main parade route includes Edfield Way, Church Road, Main Street, Cooneen Road, Nelson Park, Ballylurgan Road, Main Street, Church Road, Edfield Way.

According to the Parades Commission website, the bands listed as taking part include Murley Silver, Clabby Pipe, Lislane Accordion Band, Cooneen Pipe Band, Lisbeg Pipe Band, Loughans Accordion Band, Dergina Accordion Band, Glenagerragh Pipe, Brookeborough Flute Band, Brookeborough Pipe Band, Inver Flute Band, Roslea Accordion, Feaugh Pipe Band, Derryclavin Pipe, Lisbellaw Accordion Band, Tempo Silver Band, Tempo Accordion, Mullinagoagh Pipe Band, Fardross Pipe Band, Trillick Pipe Band, Enniskillen Pipe Band, Moybrone Pipe, Plumbridge Brien Boru Pipe Band, Newcastle Crimson Arrow Pipe Band, Ballygowan Pipe Band, Ballymartin Pipe, Barr Pipe Band, Aughronan Pipe Band, Clogher Valley Grenadiers.

Dervock

In Dervock, around 25 bands will take part in Saturday night's parade, hosted by Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band. The main parade gets under way at 8.30pm.

The main parade route includes Carncullagh road (Just up from Orange Hall), CastleCat Road, Toberdoney Road, CastleCat Road, Knock Road, MacArthur Avenue (Turn & Pause), Knock Road, Castlecat Road, Toberdoney Road, Castlecat Road, Carncullagh, Orange Hall.