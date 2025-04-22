Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ballymoney mother-of-two who died after a road accident was "a happy girl who was devoted to her children", according to the minister who is carrying out her funeral.

Shelley Feeney, aged in her 30s, passed away on Saturday after a single vehicle collision on Monday 14 April. It happened about 10:30am in the Knockmore Road area of Stranocum in Ballymoney. The PSNI said a child sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Tragically, her father James Feeney died suddenly the day after the accident, and was buried on Friday.

A family notice said Shelley was the dearly loved partner of Stephen, Knockmore Road, Mosside, much loved mother of Jake and Sophie and beloved daughter of the late James and June.

Rev André Alves-Areias, minister of Mosside Presbyterian Church in Ballymoney, said that he met Shelley at the start of 2020, not long after he arrived at the church.

Since then she attended various community and church engagements, and her children Jake and Sophie attended BB and GB and the church's football outreach.

"They were her world, and I could see, by the way she interacted with them, that she had a great relationship with both," he said.

The day after the accident, his church hosted a prayer meeting for her healing.

"The community is understandably shocked at her death; they've lost one of their own. However, the impact probably won't be fully felt for a while yet, which is why the church is there for them. The impact to the family is unthinkable, but they aren't alone in this."

He said the tragedy has shocked the community, but has also shown how people can come together, having raised £23,000 for the family with a crowdfunding appeal.

Bushvalley Primary School in Ballymoney, where Shelley worked, paid a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Miss Shelley Feeney,” the school said.

"Shelley was not only a highly esteemed and valued classroom assistant, but she was also a friend and a very much loved member of the Bushvalley school family and community.

"We pass on our sincere sympathies to Stephen,Jake and Sophie and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

Dozens of people responded on social media with their condolences.

Cassie Hunter said: “It was an absolute pleasure working with Shelley. She had a heart of gold” while Jade Holmes added that she had been “a pleasure to work with” and was “a super thoughtful person”.

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle said he was “deeply saddened” by her death and that he knows her partner. “The esteem in which the family is held is demonstrated by the fact that a Go Fund Me set up in the wake of the accident has already raised in excess of £20,000,” he added,

TUV leader Jim Allister MP added: “I know there will be people over a wide area who will be upholding them in prayer at this time.”