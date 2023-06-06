Sinn Fein leader Michelle O’Neill says John Finucane to attend South Armagh commemoration

Victims’ representatives have called on Mr Finucane not to attend the event as they believe it will commemorate the activities of the IRA during the Troubles. Speaking to RTE radio, Ms O’Neill said everybody has a right to remember their dead.

“That was a core part of the Good Friday Agreement. “So let’s be respectful of the fact that we all have a different lived experience and perhaps even a different perspective in terms of how things have unfolded over the years. “But let’s be respectful of each other and let’s be mindful of all those people that lost their lives.”

Ms O’Neill, who herself has been criticised for attending events commemorating IRA members killed in the Troubles, said there had been a “complex history” and there was a need to be respectful of difference. “Many people lost loved ones throughout the course of the conflict and all those losses of life mean there’s a family that are grieving at the heart of that.”

Ms O’Neill said while trying to “heal the wounds of the past”, it is important to keep “eyes towards the future”. “Let’s keep looking towards the future, let’s keep mending hurt of the past, let’s keep trying to build a better society for us all to live side by side and be respectful of our difference.”