​Commentary following the death of General Sir Frank Kitson has been marred by “misinformation,” according to an expert on counter-insurgency operations in Northern Ireland.

Major General Sir Frank Kitson. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

An obituary in The Times reports that General Kitson died on January 2, saying: “No general in recent times has provoked more intense and sustained controversy".

He was one of the highest ranking officers to serve in the province during the Troubles, and was described by former BBC journalist Peter Taylor as a “hate figure” for Irish republicans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Dr William Matchett has said the Military Cross recipient has been wrongly accused of using tactics developed in earlier counter-insurgency emergencies – including Kenya and Malaya – into Northern Ireland.

Dr Matchett: “A lot of misinformation has filled the airwaves on Sir Frank Kitson. At the Bloody Sunday inquiry he testified that nothing he wrote of in previous 'Small Wars' made it into Northern Ireland. How the security effort developed with intelligence-led policing to the fore bears that out."

The author of Secret Victory: The Intelligence War that Beat the IRA, added: “The highly decorated soldier was a convenient scapegoat for republican propaganda.

"And it is the latter that has come to define what we call 'the Troubles' better than anything else.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kitson wrote a number of books on military tactics including, in 1971, ​Low Intensity Operations: Subversion, Insurgency And Peacekeeping, which was based on his experiences in dealing with guerrillas in the colonies.

In the Daily Telegraph, a book reviewer concluded: “To understand the nature of revolutionary warfare, one cannot do better than read Low Intensity Operations… the author has had unrivalled experience of such operations in many parts of the world.”

Kitson’s track record includes playing a key command role in some of the army’s most controversial operations during the early days of the Troubles, including the introduction of internment without trial and Bloody Sunday.

With a particular interest in counter-insurgency tactics, and established the army’s undercover Military Reaction Force, that has come under scrutiny in recent years as complaints of unlawful killings have been pursued through the civil courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP founding member Paddy Devlin once said of Kitson, that he “probably did more than any other individual to sour relations between the Catholic community and the security forces".

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood told the BBC that the general’s legacy was "a very negative one” and that his tactics “destroyed lives".

Dr Cillian McGrattan of the Ulster University rejected the narrative that portrays the army as meting out gratuitous violence.

“Gen Kitson's death will no doubt provide an opportunity for republicans to roll-out the self-absolving story that the IRA was merely responding to army violence,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The politics lecturer said republicans around 1969/1970 often “provoked” a military response.