Sister says emotional goodbye to Corey Aughey - 'I love you for infinity my love' - mourners asked to 'wear a piece of blue clothing'

A post on Funeral Times says that "Corey Jack AUGHEY who died on June 5 tragically abroad" is the "Very much loved son of Leanne and Colin, cherished and adored brother of Jay, Darci and Joel and loving grandson of Suzanne, John and Kate."

It adds: "A celebration of Corey's life will be held from his late home, 66 Glenbryn Drive, Belfast on Wednesday 15th June, at 12.30pm and afterwards to Roselawn Cemetery.

"Corey's family would like to request that everyone attending, could kindly wear a piece of blue clothing".

A message added to the funeral notice says: "Will be forever missed by his heartbroken mummy, daddy, brothers, sister, grandparents and family circle.

"Our Corey Bap, we are going to be lost without you.

"The one thing you always said was, a kiss would make everything better but how come we still have this never ending heartache?

"You were one of a kind wee man, no one will ever replace the spot we have for you in our hearts.

"If we could pick family members, no one would be able to pick, such an amazing son, brother, cousin, nephew or grandson.

"We are so grateful that you got to live your whole life in happiness and didn't get to see the real big bad world.

"This isn't goodbye wee man, its a see you later. ''Much much our wee Corey Bap''."

A recent post on social media, and shared publicly by Darci Aughey - Corey's older sibling - says: "going to bed with the pain and disbelief of having to say my last goodbye to my baby tomorrow.

"Please give me the strength to get through this because I don’t know how I will without you by my side."

She adds: "I love you for infinity my love."

Lanterns were released in a tribute to the youngster in recent days.

One post says: "Thank-you to all that came to Killyleagh to light up the sky for Corey

"But omg the moon was gorgeous.. Super oon for our super Corey, love u to the moon and back."

Another post added: "Such a beautiful sight tonight seeing the sky lit up with all the lanterns for Corey.

"Thinking of the Aughey family and the community on the loss of a very special little boy. Truly heartbreaking. Sleep tight Corey."

Earlier, the North West Belfast District Scouts held a minutes silence and were all upstanding for little Corey.