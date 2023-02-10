Snooker champion Mark Allen recognised for his recent success by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Antrim Snooker Champion Mark Allen is enjoying some of the best success of his career, winning the UK Championship, The World Grand Prix as well as defending his home title in Belfast.
A special reception to recognise the recent achievements of ‘The Pistol’, now rated world number three, was hosted by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross.
Speaking at the event the Mayor said: “I am thrilled with Mark’s recent form, which has seen him winning the UK Championship and World Grand Prix in style and retaining his Northern Ireland Open title before a home crowd in Belfast.
“Mark is a great ambassador for the sport and for Antrim. He is also a role model for those coming up the ranks. He is very deserving of his recent success and I wish him all the best for the future.”
Playing out of the Fountain Club in Antrim, he was Northern Ireland U14 champion in 2000, the U16 champion in 2001, before winning the Irish U16, U18 and U19 titles in one weekend in 2002, becoming the first player to win all three tournaments.
Mark Allen added: “I would like to thank the council for hosting this event and for their continued support. I am proud to call Antrim my home and I would like to pay tribute to the local fans who are on the journey with me.”
Mark Allen is looking forward to more success this year as he prepares to take on Alfie Burden in the first round of The Welsh Open which begins on February 13.