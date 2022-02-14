Solution found for apology to victims of institutional abuse

Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O’Neill said Stormont party leaders will ensure an apology goes out to victims of historical institutional abuse on March 11.

The matter was raised on the floor of the Assembly today by UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt.

Plans were already in place for an official apology to be made by the First and Deputy First ministers, but since they are no longer in post after the DUP First Minister quit, an alternative method was sought.

Ms O’Neill said: “What I can say to all victims who are watching to see if this apology will happen or not, we are all committed to working together to ensure that it is delivered on March 11.

“We don’t have an Executive. It should have been the Executive Office delivering that apology; that being said, I am not going to allow the DUP’s actions to get in the way of delivering the apology.” It is thought the apology will be made by ministers belonging to the five parties in the Executive.

