Solution found for apology to victims of institutional abuse
Michelle O’Neill said Stormont party leaders will ensure an apology goes out to victims of historical institutional abuse on March 11.
Michelle O’Neill said Stormont party leaders will ensure an apology goes out to victims of historical institutional abuse on March 11.
The matter was raised on the floor of the Assembly today by UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt.
Plans were already in place for an official apology to be made by the First and Deputy First ministers, but since they are no longer in post after the DUP First Minister quit, an alternative method was sought.
Ms O’Neill said: “What I can say to all victims who are watching to see if this apology will happen or not, we are all committed to working together to ensure that it is delivered on March 11.
“We don’t have an Executive. It should have been the Executive Office delivering that apology; that being said, I am not going to allow the DUP’s actions to get in the way of delivering the apology.” It is thought the apology will be made by ministers belonging to the five parties in the Executive.
MORE FROM THE NEWS LETTER:
Click here: Lawsuits against the state from people interned in Northern Ireland half-a-century ago now number up to 400
Click here: RUC ‘collusive’ findings – WATCH as DUP man denounces IRA while speaker Alex Maskey tries to rein him in for ‘going off-topic’
Click here: Catholic / Protestant quotas now in force in 28 new housing estates – with 31 more to come
——— ———
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.
Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.
Visit
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.
Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.
Ben Lowry, Editor