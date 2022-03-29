Special event to celebrate the very best of Rory Best

Banbridge Rugby Club has organised the black-tie event in the Europa Hotel to not only mark the phenomenal achievements of the retired Ireland captain, but to boost fundraising for the club’s ‘Club for All’ development project.

‘A Celebration of Rory Best’ will take place on the evening of Wednesday, May 25.

Rory retired at the end of 2019 and the club planned on celebrating his achievements then, but COVID-19 put paid to those plans. Now that the event is back on, the club and its members are excited to finally get the opportunity to celebrate one of their own.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Best pictured along with representatives from Banbridge Rugby Club’s girls youth team, Victoria Cromie (front), Joy Mawson (back left) & Rebecca Baker (back right). The Rory Best celebration evening aims to raise money for Banbridge RFC's 'Club for All' project (which includes changing facilities for girls and women's rugby) and Cancer Fund for Children.

Banbridge RFC President Maynard Sinton said: “As Rory took up mini rugby at Banbridge at the age of six, we’ve considered him one of our own for over 30 years. Now that he has retired, it feels like the right time to celebrate his achievements and we’re thrilled that he’s given us his support to push forward with our redevelopment plans.”

Rory’s chosen charity, Cancer Fund for Children, will also benefit from the event.

In September 2021, Rory took on a mammoth challenge to help children across Ireland cope with the impact of cancer diagnosis. He walked 180 miles from Daisy Lodge, Co Down to the site of Cancer Fund for Children’s new short break centre in Mayo raising over £1,000,000 in the process.

Rory Best said: “I couldn’t be prouder to work with my home club on this event.

“I have had unwavering support from club members and the local community in my rugby career which means so much to me and I am delighted that I can give something back and be involved in a project which will open up opportunities in rugby to many more people from all backgrounds.

“It’s an exciting time for the club as it looks to the future and I’m delighted to be able to support such a great cause”.

The black-tie event will feature a host of Rory’s former playing colleagues in a series of not-to-be missed Q&A sessions.

They will discuss their time playing with and against him as well as the upcoming Ireland tour of New Zealand and the Rugby World Cup next year.

Cancer Fund for Children CEO Phil Alexander commented: “Cancer Fund for Children is proud to call Rory Best our ambassador.

“Not only has he waved the flag for childhood cancer he has also raised vital funds that will help ensure children and young people impacted by cancer receive the emotional and therapeutic support they need.”

For more information and to purchase a table for the event email [email protected]

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry