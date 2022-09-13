St Anne's Cathedral Service of Reflection - Order of service in full - follow from home

A SERVICE OF REFLECTION FOR THE LIFE OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II AT 3.00PM ON 13TH SEPTEMBER 2022 IN THE PRESENCE OF HIS MAJESTY THE KING AND THE QUEEN CONSORT

ORGAN VOLUNTARIES

Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 541, JS Bach (1685-1750)

The Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde at St Anne's Cathedral

6 Short Preludes and Postludes for Organ, Set 2, Op 105: VI

Postlude in D minor (Allegro), Sir Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)

3 Pieces for Organ, H 63: II Adagio in E Major, Frank Bridge (1879-1941)

At 1500 hrs please stand for THE TRUMPET FANFARE, The Band of the Royal Irish Regiment

His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort enter cathedral by West Door and are escorted to the royal party seats...

... while the choir sings the Introit CONFORTARE

Be strong and of a good courage: keep the commandments of the Lord thy God, and walk in his ways - Sir George Dyson 1883-1964

THE GATHERING OF GOD'S PEOPLE

Please stand to sing the PROCESSIONAL HYMN as the clergy process from the West Door

Christ is made the sure foundation,

Christ the head and corner-stone,

Chosen of the Lord and precious,

Binding all the Church in one;

Holy Zion's help for ever,

And her confidence alone.

All that dedicated city,

Dearly loved of God on high,

In exultant jubilation

Pours perpetual melody,

God, the One in Three adoring

In glad hymns externally.

To this temple, where we call thee,

Come, O Lord of Hosts, today;

With thy wonted loving-kindness

Hear thy servants as they pray,

And thy fullest benediction

Shed within its walls alway.

Here vouchsafe to all thy servants

What they ask of thee to gain,

What they gain from thee, for ever

With the blessed to retain,

And hereafter in thy glory

Evermore with thee to reign.

Praise and honour to the Father,

Praise and honour to the Son,

Praise and honour to the Spirit,

Ever Three and ever One,

One in might, and one in glory,

While the eternal ages run.

Words: Latin 7th century translated by John Mason Neale (1818-66), based on 1 Peter 2:4-7 and Ephesians 2:20-22. Tune: WESTMINSTER ABBEY, adapted from the final section (Hallelujah) in the anthem O God, thou art my God by Henry Purcell (c 1659-95) for the tune Belville in The Psalmist (1843)

THE GREETING

Please remain standing for the BIDDING PRAYER

Brothers and sisters, we gather in this cathedral to commemorate in word and prayer Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, committing her to God during these days of national mourning, whilst celebrating her life and work for this country and for the Commonwealth, and giving thanks for all she has been as Queen, and as such, head of state for the people of Northern Ireland.

Within this act of worship we shall pray for all whose lives have been touched by her Majesty, whether as part of her family circle or more distantly within the wide horizon of her concern. We mark with gratitude the dedication to duty that has exemplified her reign and give thanks for her presence, under God, as a pattern of all that is good and true in human life.

Let us pray. Please kneel or sit.

Almighty God, Father of all mercies, we commit to your loving care our sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth who, for 70 years, has been to this land a wise, gracious and dutiful monarch, committed to serve you on the pattern of your son, Jesus our Lord. We give thanks for her faith, inspiration and guidance, through changing times and occasions of both national joy and public and private grief. Bless her family, and all whose love and care have supported her throughout her long reign, with comfort and strength in these days of loss and mourning. On King Charles, pour out, we beseech you, such an abundance of your grace, that he may fulfil his calling with ever increasing wisdom, discernment and spiritual light.

We gather our thoughts and prayers together in the words in which Christ taught his disciples to pray, saying:

THE LORD'S PRAYER

Our Father, who art in heaven,

hallowed be thy Name,

thy kingdom come,

thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

but deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

the power and the glory,

for ever and ever. Amen

PROCLAIMING AND RECEIVING THE WORD

Please sit for the FIRST READING: Joshua 4: 1-3, 8, 19-24 read by Eoin Millar, the Northern Ireland Duke of Edinburgh Youth Ambassador.

When the entire nation of Israel had finished crossing over the Jordan, the Lord said to Joshua: "Select 12 men from the people, one from each tribe, and command them 'Take 12 stones from here out of the middle of the Jordan, from the place where the priests' feet stood, carry them over with you, and lay them down in the place where you camp tonight'." The Israelites did as Joshua commanded. They took up 12 stones out of the middle of the Jordan, according to the number of the tribes of the Israelites, as the Lord told Joshua, carried them over with them to the place where they camped, and laid them down there. The people came up out of the Jordan on the 10th day of the first month, and they camped in Gilgal on the east border of Jericho.

Those 12 stones, which they had taken out of the Jordan, Joshua set up in Gilgal, saying to the Israelites "When your children ask their parents in time to come 'What do these stones mean?' then you shall let your children know 'Israel crossed over the Jordan here on dry ground.' For the Lord your God dried up the waters of the Jordan for you until you crossed over, as the Lord your God did to the Red Sea, which he dried up for us until we crossed over, so that all the peoples of the earth may know that the hand of the Lord is mighty, and so that you may fear the Lord your God forever."

This is the word of the Lord. Thanks be to God.

Please remain seated while the choir sings PSALM 96:

O sing unto the Lord a new song:

sing unto the Lord, all the whole earth.

Sing unto the Lord, and praise his name:

be telling of his salvation from day to day.

Declare his honour unto the heathen:

and his wonders unto all people.

For the Lord is great, and cannot worthily be praised:

he is more to be feared than all gods.

As for all the gods of the heathen, they are but idols:

but it is the Lord that made the heavens.

Glory and worship are before him:

power and honour are in his sanctuary.

Ascribe unto the Lord, O ye kindreds of the people:

ascribe unto the Lord worship and power.

Ascribe unto the Lord the honour due unto his Name:

bring presents, and come into his courts.

O worship the Lord in the beauty of holiness:

let the whole earth stand in awe of him.

Please stand for the GLORIA:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son:

and to the Holy Ghost.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be:

world without end. Amen.

Psalm 96:1-9, Chant: Sir Charles Villiers Stanford (1852-1924)

Please sit for the SECOND READING: Philippians 4: 4-9 read by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Alex Maskey MLA.

Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone. The Lord is near. Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. Keep on doing the things that you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, and the God of peace will be with you.

This is the word of the Lord. Thanks be to God.

Please remain seated while the choir sings the NUNC DIMITTIS:

Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace:

according to thy word.

For mine eyes have seen:

thy salvation.

Which thou hast prepared:

before the face of all people.

To be a light to lighten the Gentiles:

and to be the glory of thy people Israel.

Please stand for the GLORIA:

Glory be to the Father, and to the Son:

and to the Holy Ghost.

As it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be:

world without end. Amen.

Words from the Song of Simeon, Music: COLLEGIUM REGALE by Sir Charles Wood (1866-1926)

Please remain standing

THE ACT OF COMMEMORATION

A candle is lit and silence held as the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth is recalled in thanksgiving

Silence

A prayer is said:

O Lord, our heavenly Father, high and mighty, King of kings and Lord of lords, the only ruler of princes, who from your throne beholds all who dwell upon earth; grant to us understanding of

your will and thankfulness of heart for the life and reign of our most beloved Queen, and to her everlasting joy and felicity, through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Please sit for the SERMON by The Most Reverend John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

Please remain seated for the ANTHEM:

They are all gone into the world of light!

And I alone sit ling'ring here;

I see them walking in an air of glory,

Whose light doth trample on my days:

My days, which are at best but dull and hoary,

Mere glimmering and decays.

Dear, beauteous Death! The jewel of the just,

Shining nowhere, but in the dark;

Could man outlook that mark!

And into glory peep.

Either disperse these mists, which blot and fill

My perspective still as they pass:

Or else remove me hence unto that hill,

Where I shall need no glass.

Words: Henry Vaughan (1621-1695)

Setting: Sir John Tavener (1944-2013)

THE PRAYERS

Please kneel or sit

A prayer led by The Most Reverend Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Armagh:

Gracious Father, hear our prayer for all whose lives have been an inspiration and example to others of devotion and faith. Most especially we thank you, today, for the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. Receive her in your mercy into your nearer presence, grant her your forgiveness, perfect her in love and may your light perpetual shine upon her. Grant that all that was true and honourable, compassionate and merciful in her life and witness to your son, Jesus Christ, grow in the hearts of all who have shared her life here, and look forward to a joyful reunion in the heavenly places; through Christ our Lord. Amen.

A prayer led by the President of the Irish Council of Churches, The Right Reverend Andrew Foster, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe:

Generous Lord God, we give you thanks this day for the dedication to service and duty shown by the members of the royal family, following after the example set by Queen Elizabeth. At this time, may each draw strength from one another, from the long life of the Queen, and from their faith in God: that by personal example and the courage to serve, they may live for the wellbeing of this nation, and for greater understanding in the world, in the name of the Prince of Peace, even Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

A prayer led by the Presbyterian Moderator, The Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick:

God of all holiness and giver of life, protect and guide, we beseech you, all who seek in these days, through prayer, thought and action, to fulfil their work in sustaining the life of this City and land; may all whose responsibilities bridge gulfs of understanding, of cultural or religious difference or across divides of age, race, gender or politics come to know the central human need for love, security, justice and peace. Maintain within all our institutions a unity of spirit which transcends difference; a oneness of purpose in mutual support for the good of all. This we pray in the Spirit of he who bids us be one, our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Amen.

A prayer led by the Methodist President, The Revd David Nixon:

Lord God, whose power is infinite and love everlasting, grant to your servant Charles your merciful goodness; bless and comfort him in his sorrow; daily restore him in strength to meet the demands of his high calling; fulfil in him your providential will and may the indwelling Spirit of your son, Jesus Christ, bring him peace of heart and courage to declare and do what is right. To his family, in your great compassion, shed your heavenly succour and may they all know your presence daily, as they turn their hearts to you and to your Son, who for us all is the Bread of Life and the gateway to heaven, and in whose name we pray. Amen.

GOING OUT AS GOD'S PEOPLE

Please stand to sing the HYMN:

O Christ the same, through all our story's pages,

Our loves and hopes, our failures and our fears;

Eternal Lord, the King of all the ages,

Unchanging still, amid the passing years -

O living Word, the source of all creation,

Who spread the skies, and set the stars ablaze,

O Christ the same, who wrought our whole salvation,

We bring our thanks to you for all our yesterdays.

O Christ the same, the friend of sinners sharing

Our inmost thoughts, the secrets none can hide,

Still as of old upon your body bearing

The marks of love, in triumph glorified -

O Son of Man, who stooped for us from heaven,

O Prince of life, in all your saving power,

O Christ the same, to whom our hearts are given,

We bring our thanks to you for this the present hour.

O Christ the same, secure within whose keeping

Our lives and loves, our days and years remain,

Our work and rest, our waking and our sleeping,

Our calm and storm, our pleasure and our pain -

O Lord of love, for all our joys and sorrows,

For all our hopes, when earth shall fade and flee,

O Christ the same, beyond our brief tomorrows,

We bring our thanks to you for all that is to be.

Words: Timothy Dudley-Smith (b 1926)

Tune: LONDONDERRY AIR, Irish traditional melody from Limavady, Co Londonderry.

Please remain standing for the NATIONAL ANTHEM:

God save our gracious King,

Long live our noble King,

God save the King.

Send him victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us;

God save the King.

Thy choicest gifts in store

On him be pleased to pour,

Long may he reign.

May he defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the King.

Please kneel or sit for the BLESSING by the Church Leaders:

A Celtic Blessing:

Deep peace of the running wave to you

Deep peace of the flowing air to you

Deep peace of the quiet earth to you

Deep peace of the shining stars to you

Deep peace of the Son of peace to you

And the Blessing of God Almighty,

The Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit

be with you and remain with you always.

Amen.

Please stand as the choir, clergy and His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort depart during the ORGAN VOLUNTARY

Prelude in E-Flat Major, BWV 552 "St Anne", JS Bach (1685-1750)

Please remain quiet during the Organ Voluntary and Departure of His Majesty The King and The Queen Consort.

All guests should remain seated until directed to depart by an usher.

Organist

Mr Jack R Wilson MMus (Cantab) ARCO

Console Assistant

Dr Paul Berry

Conductor and Choir Director