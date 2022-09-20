St George’s Chapel the setting for Royal family’s final farewell to Queen

Mourners at the committal service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle included the late Queen’s nearest and dearest, her household staff past and present, and foreign royals.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern were among leaders arriving through the West Door before 3.30pm ahead of the service at 4pm.

By 4pm the organ music began to swell, but within a few minutes the sound of the pipers and drummers outside was overwhelming the music inside the chapel.

The Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire

For those facing the aisle with the West Door to their left, the sound of the organ could be heard coming towards them from the right while the outside band’s music was making its way in on the left.

At 4.09pm, the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Countess of Wessex and Duchess of Sussex made their way to the side of the West Door in preparation for joining the procession.

Prince George’s fair hair could be seen just over Camilla’s shoulder as the royals watched the procession enter.

At 4.12pm the coffin was carried in, and briefly paused at the door.

The Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre all twinkled as the lights inside the chapel danced off the dazzling jewels.

Then the procession continued up the aisle as the waiting royals joined.

Outside, bunches of flowers created a floral carpet, while a rainbow of colours came from bouquets of red roses, pink lilies, potted plants and wreaths.

Inside one of the main entrances a decadent floral arrangement of white blossoms sat in full bloom.

Among the flowers inside the chapel were lilies, dahlias, roses and greenery including eucalyptus picked from Home Park.

A wreath from Number 10, signed by Prime Minister Ms Truss, was placed close to the door of the chapel, and said: “For a lifetime of devotion and duty we offer our deep and sincere gratitude.”

As the 800 mourners sat and waited for the state hearse to arrive, daylight streamed in through the West Door and through the many windows around the nave.

Bright lights rigged up along the sides shone upon the congregation towards the aisle.

Waiting for the service to begin, the congregation may have reflected on the fact that in this gothic chapel, steeped in history, the Queen experienced some of life’s happiest and saddest moments.

And the castle, just a short walk up the hill, is where she spent most of her time in her later years.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Queen was ensconced in the ancient royal fortress with her late husband, her “strength and stay”, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip’s funeral was held when coronavirus restrictions were in place in April 2021 with the numbers strictly limited and the final farewell taking place entirely within the confines of the castle.

The image of the Queen sitting alone in St George’s Chapel, socially distanced from her family as she mourned, became one of the defining images of the pandemic.

Funerals such as those of Princess Margaret and Princess Alice, Duchess of Gloucester, have also taken place in the chapel.

But there have been joyful times too.

In May 2018, Prince Harry married Meghan Markle – now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – in a glittering ceremony.