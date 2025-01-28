Storm Éowyn: Ten schools still not able to open today in Northern Ireland but will provide remote learning for pupils

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 08:01 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 11:25 GMT
Around 7 schools in Northern Ireland will remain closed today (Tuesday) due to structural damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

It has emerged that the Education Authority (EA) maintenance helpline has received more than 150 reports of damage to school buildings since Friday.

And the reports ranged in severity from missing roof tiles, fallen trees, and serious structural damage.

The Department of Education (DE) said that where a school is unable to provide in-person teaching remote learning will be provided.

A classroomA classroom
A classroom

About 60 schools in Northern Ireland closed on Monday due to structural damage caused by Storm Éowyn, a DE spokesperson said.

And another 25 schools have indicated that they will not or may not open on Tuesday, according to the BBC.

Education Minister Paul Givan met with the Education Authority (EA) on Saturday to discuss the damage caused by Storm Éowyn to schools across Northern Ireland.

Speaking yesterday on Good Morning Ulster, Mr Givan said it was a "hugely disruptive" storm.

More than 300 schools lost power, he said, with many losing their food supplies in freezers.

He added that maintenance teams would undertake essential repairs on Monday and were assessing whether it is safe to reopen.

In a statement, the department said the EA's transport services will operate as normal, but that road closures may lead to some ongoing disruption.

A full list of affected schools can be found on the NI Direct website.

