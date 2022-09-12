Stormont MLAs praise Queen as ‘courageous and gracious leader’

MLAs gathered at Stormont on Monday, where Speaker Alex Maskey opened the session, which heard tributes from both unionist and nationalist parties.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen’s life and legacy will be “fondly remembered by many people around the world”.

“Today I wish to record the value and respect I place on the significant contribution Queen Elizabeth made to the advancement of peace and reconciliation between the different traditions on our island, and between Ireland and Britain during the years of the peace process..I recognise that she was a courageous and gracious leader.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill, MLA, signs the Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Ms O’Neill added: “She made real efforts, and in good faith, to build relationships with those of us who are Irish, and who share a different political allegiance to herself and her Government, and who wish to exercise our right to self-determination based on consent to achieve reunification and a shared island for all.

“There is an onus on us all in politics and public life, but also the whole community, to follow her example and strengthen the bonds of friendship that will bring people and communities together.”

She also said she wanted to “extend the hand of friendship” to the new King.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said although the Queen would stand with heads of states and prime ministers, and with other kings and queens, “she never lost her common personal touch.”

He said: “Her Majesty had a knack of remaining current, accessible and approachable in a changing world” which he said was epitomised by her “extraordinary visit” to the Irish Republic in 2011.

He said that during that ground breaking trip the Queen has demonstrated “courage, leadership and generosity of spirit”.